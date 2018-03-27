THE GOP PICKS MY POCKET AND THEN WANTS ME TO SUPPORT THE PICK-POCKET

An email solicitation from “Mary” at the National Republican Congressional Committee …
|
From: Mary, NRCC HQ info@nrccvictory.com
Fellow Conservative,
Your support of our movement has made it one of the most powerful in history!
It’s people like you who help continue to build our movement -- so please add us to your email address list and continue helping support the Republican majority.
We all must do our part to continue making our movement more powerful.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Let’s go keep winning, Fellow Conservative.
Best,
Mary
NRCC HQ
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is the only committee exclusively devoted to increasing the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, but we cannot do it without your support.
My response …
|
Dear Mary,
Are you aware that The House passed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, 256-167, with 145 Republicans and 111 Democrats voting “yes?” The “no” votes came from 90 Republicans and 77 Democrats.
Why is it that the GOP only mentions the word "conservative" when they want money and votes?
Why is it that I should give the majority of your lying cheating fools a dime after passing the most profligate, extortionate, and largest spending bill in modern history?
Why is it that I should even support my representative and the rest of you fools who did not read nor understand the bill you were voting on which is tantamount to taxation without representation.
I voted for the GOP in the last election because the alternative was both unacceptable and despicable.
This time around, I am not so sure because, with the exception of a relatively few members who I will support individually, the rest of you are worthless in advancing the original aims of the GOP: Smaller government, lower taxes, fewer regulations, a stronger national defense, and cutting the waste, fraud, and abuse that is built into this budget.
We gave you The House, The Senate, and The Presidency -- and you gave us NOTHING BUT GRIEF IN RETURN. I am returning the favor.
Steve
Bottom line …
Apparently, we are past the congressional tipping point, so why support those who are hastening our slide into the abyss?
We are so screwed.
-- steve
P.S. Who the hell is Mary?
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius