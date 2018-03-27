THE GOP PICKS MY POCKET AND THEN WANTS ME TO SUPPORT THE PICK-POCKET

Dear Mary, Are you aware that The House passed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, 256-167, with 145 Republicans and 111 Democrats voting “yes?” The “no” votes came from 90 Republicans and 77 Democrats. Why is it that the GOP only mentions the word "conservative" when they want money and votes? Why is it that I should give the majority of your lying cheating fools a dime after passing the most profligate, extortionate, and largest spending bill in modern history? Why is it that I should even support my representative and the rest of you fools who did not read nor understand the bill you were voting on which is tantamount to taxation without representation. I voted for the GOP in the last election because the alternative was both unacceptable and despicable. This time around, I am not so sure because, with the exception of a relatively few members who I will support individually, the rest of you are worthless in advancing the original aims of the GOP: Smaller government, lower taxes, fewer regulations, a stronger national defense, and cutting the waste, fraud, and abuse that is built into this budget. We gave you The House, The Senate, and The Presidency -- and you gave us NOTHING BUT GRIEF IN RETURN. I am returning the favor. Steve