TAKING THE"COUNTRY" OUT OF "COUNTRY MUSIC"

Once again a militant gay activist has hijacked the conversation and scaring all of the politically correct board members of the Country Music Association by threatening to leave the organization and – heavens – excoriate them in the progressive-dominated mainstream media.

This is an example of tyranny by the minority …

Personally, I do not care, nor do I think about, which country music artist might be gay or even which party they might support. I listen to country western music for enjoyment – not political enlightenment.

I also believe that former Governor and Baptist Minister Mike Huckabee should have never been considered for a board position. While he is a competent musician, he does not rise to the level where his mediocrity should be recognized. I am willing the board wanted a “name” with an ability to raise media attention and, more importantly, funds for the organization.

So if openly gay country music executive Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) wants to make a statement – let him speak. But, certainly not dictate the actions of the CMA Board. Let him withdraw from the organization if he wishes.

Bottom line …

I am tired of vocal activists, especially those so-called virtue-signaling social justice warriors, destroying American institutions because someone has a different opinion or point of view. The idea that Huckabee believes in the Holy Bible and adheres to its teachings is his right – remember the 1st (Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Association) Amendment. Nobody has infringed the rights of Jason Owen who remains free to jump up-and-down as he wishes.

Has anyone else noticed that those who demand tolerance are often among the most intolerant when it comes to their beliefs.

And let us not forget, the CMA Board members are mostly executives and, unfortunately, progressives.

