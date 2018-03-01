SUBVERTING THE GOP: MAYES & SCHWARZENEGGER

It used to be that the GOP knew who there enemies were: the socialists, the communists, and the progressive socialist democrats. Now it appears that the GOP has been infiltrated by RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) who want the party to move left.

Who can forget Arnold “the sexist pig douchenozzle” Schwarzenegger who not only signed into law one of California’s largest tax increases but commuted the sentence of a democrat leader’s murderous son as a political favor?

He wants to save the California GOP with help from Arnold Schwarzenegger Assemblyman Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, continues his push to move the California Republican Party to the left today with a little help from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 40-year-old Mayes has been calling for the California GOP to veer away from a staunch pro-business and anti-government message that resonates in conservative parts of the country but leaves the party out of step with voters in the deep-blue state. His work cost him the top spot in the 25-member Assembly Republican caucus last year. Mayes delivered seven critical Republican votes to extend the state's cap-and-trade program after securing several pro-business amendments to the legislation. The political backlash against Mayes turned ugly quickly, and he stepped down as Republican leader in August. < Source >

Bottom line …

It must be killing that arrogant, aging Kennedy-wannabe Schwarzenegger that a fellow celebrity is now President of the United States. I wonder if he believes he can re-make the GOP fast enough to run for Senator before he turns into just another GOP joke?

We are so screwed.

-- steve