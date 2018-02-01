SPECIAL PROSECUTOR MUELLER AND HIS RED HERRINGS

There is little doubt that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller cast a wide net in the hopes of landing the Marlin that proved the presidential candidate Donald Trump, his family, his business associates, or his transition team colluded with the Russians to provide aid to Donald Trump in the 2018 presidential election. Even to the extent of providing compromising information damaging to the campaign of Hillary Clinton.

It appears that Mueller’s net has produced little other than “red herrings” that raise more questions than they resolve …

All of the indictments against people associated in some way with Donald Trump have nothing to do with Donald Trump or the Trump campaign. Most involve business activities that occurred prior to the election, and in some cases, many years ago.

It appears that certain officials and employees of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Information may have engaged in criminal activities that actually interfered with the 2018 election. That these activities were to the benefit of Hillary Clinton, including the cover-up of criminal activities.

It appears that some of the actions attributed to bad Russian actors such as the hacking of Hillary Clinton’s illegal email server, the DNC servers, and other email accounts may have been perpetrated by insiders sympathetic to the socialist candidate Bernie Sanders.

And, it appears that prominent Democrats may have engaged in criminal activities that need to be investigated by honest investigators and prosecuted by honest representatives of the people.

Bottom line …

There is every reason to believe that Special Prosecutor Mueller has been complicit in covering up criminal activities with respect to the Russian’s compromise of Hillary Clinton during the Uranium One scandal that saw 20% of America’s uranium production conveyed without protest to Russia-controlled entities as well as having been the former Director of the FBI, a good friend of former FBI Director James Comey, and having a significant conflict of interest where he should have recused himself from the position of Special Prosecutor.

We are so screwed.

