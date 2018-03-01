SENATOR BILL NELSON: GRANDSTANDING CRAP WEASEL USES BRIDGE COLLAPSE FOR REELECTION MEDIA TIME

As first responders and rescue workers continue their efforts to recover bodies from the Florida International University bridge collapse in Miami, Florida, United States Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) jumps in front of the cameras and demands that the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) “turn over all records related to the engineering, design, construction, safety, and inspection of the project which spanned a major road next to the campus of Florida International University.”

Senator Nelson, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation told the USDOT, “If anyone dropped the ball and it contributed to this tragedy, then they should be held accountable,"

What a crap weasel!

The rubble remains in place. Bodies are yet to be recovered. The investigation is ongoing. The NTSB (National Transportation and Safety Board) in on the scene and investigating … and Nelson is mouthing off – full well-knowing that Congress may have oversight of the USDOT, but actually lacks full investigatory and prosecutorial authority itself.

There is little or no doubt that the tragedy will result in lawsuits – against anyone associated with the project, and especially anyone with deep pockets. There will be a blizzard of paperwork produced in discovery and placed before the authorities and the courts.

Nelson’s demands are both premature and evidence of political grandstanding prior to the 2018 election in which Nelson is seeking a fourth term. He is widely regarded as being vulnerable should Florida Governor Rick Scott enter the race.

Bottom line …

Floridians -- you need to dump this progressive fool who would use the bodies of the dead as a platform for his reelection bid.

-- steve