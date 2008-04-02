RACIST PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST/COMMUNIST DEMOCRATS UNITE TO CONDEMN TRUMP

In what might be the most stunning display of racist projection in 2018, we find openly racist, anti-white, anti-America socialists and communists attempting to lobby Congress to kill a bill that openly condemns Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam and the black racist/separatist equivalent of former KKK Grand Wizard white racist/separatist David Duke.
Pressuring the United States Congress to accept an open and blatantly racist black demagogue as a mainstream leader …
Condemn Donald J. Trump, Not Farrakhan!!!
We cannot allow a politically hypocritical political situation to exist whereas an openly racist president Donald Trump is given a free pass and to spew racist venom.” — Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz
WHEN: Monday – March 19 – 10:00 am News
WHERE: In front of Rayburn House Congressional Building on Capitol Hill
CONTACT: Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. (Black Lawyers for Justice)
Black leaders and organizations are aggressively responding to calls from the GOP for Democrats and Congressional Black Caucus members to officially condemn, by a congressional resolution, Nation of Islam leader, Minister Louis Farrakhan, for alleged racist and anti-Semitic statements in his February 25, 2018, Convention speech.
Over 100 organizational leaders will go office-to-office to deal with the GOP representatives that are leading this campaign, in specific Congressman Todd Rokita.
The lobbyist will visit members of the Congressional Black Caucus who are under pressure to condemn Minister Farrakhan though the Congressional Black Caucus has yet to muster enough strength to introduce a resolution condemning that he repeated, vile and foul bigoted and reckless comments by President Donald Trump.
The Monday, March 19, 2018 congressional lobbying mission is spearheaded by Black Lawyers for Justice, the 10,000 Black Men's March organizers, National Action Network, the New Black Panther Party, Anacostia Citizens for Justice, Prince Georges County Peoples Coalition, Black Lives Matter and Black organizations from several states.
Black Lawyers for Justice National President Malik Zulu Shabazz says, "We cannot allow a politically hypocritical political situation to exist whereas an openly racist president, Donald Trump is given a free pass and to spew racist venom and racist policies by a confederate based GOP; and then they have the gall to issue an official legislative condemnation of a private citizen and Black leader who is dearly beloved by the masses." Mr. Shabazz has known Minister Louis Farrakhan for 30 years and has served on some of his key campaigns as an ally, supporter, and advisor.
The coalition will be lobbying key members of Congress-the GOP in particular-to condemn President Donald J. Trump and to leave Louis Farrakhan alone. Please do not try to stop us because we will not turn back. We will represent professionally and politically vigorously.
This lobbying day is a prequel to the upcoming Saturday, April 21 "10,000 Black Men's March Against Donald J. Trump.” The rally begins in SE Washington D.C. to the White House and the first major Black anti-Trump rally will take place. Dr. Cornel West will keynote the rally along with host Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. and Minister Hashim Nzinga leader of the New Black Panther Party and Black Lives Matter.
The National Black Men’s Convention and 10,000 Black Men’s March will take place in the nation’s capital from April 18-22 at the historic Shiloh Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. The 10,000 Black Men’s March Coalition is a nationwide coalition that is composed of 300 Black Organizations.
Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz
A look at the messenger tells you all you want to know …
About Malik Zulu Shabazz …
Although he's sometimes identified in the mainstream media as a mere "legal adviser" or "community organizer," Malik Shabazz is a racist black nationalist with a long, well-documented history of violently anti-Semitic remarks and accusations about the inherent evil of white people. He is also particularly skilled at orchestrating provocative protests. Ousted from the Nation of Islam after he became an embarrassment even to that hard-line group, Shabazz went on to take up the leadership of the New Black Panther Party.
In His Own Words
"The Caucasians and the government are arrogant, telling us how to suffer. America should be glad that every black man is not on a killing spree for all the suffering they have done."
"What we have against Jews and others is simple facts of history — that the Jews have been involved in the African holocaust and that the Zionists are causing problems, you know, for people of color around the world."
"Kill every goddamn Zionist in Israel! Goddamn little babies, goddamn old ladies! Blow up Zionist supermarkets!"
"If 3,000 people perished in the World Trade Center attacks and the Jewish population is 10%, you show me records of 300 Jewish people dying in the World Trade Center. … We're daring anyone to dispute its truth. They got their people out."
Background
Bottom line …
You do not excuse bad behavior by pointing to other bad behavior, and there can be no moral equivalence between various shades of evil.
We are so screwed where there exists an entire cadre of activists and agitators who feed on racial disparity and profit from the exploitation of their people. Let them march in Chicago against the black holocaust of the inner cities – presided over by progressive socialist democrats who are stealing their constituents blind.
