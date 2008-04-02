RACIST PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST/COMMUNIST DEMOCRATS UNITE TO CONDEMN TRUMP

Condemn Donald J. Trump, Not Farrakhan!!! We cannot allow a politically hypocritical political situation to exist whereas an openly racist president Donald Trump is given a free pass and to spew racist venom.” — Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz WHEN: Monday – March 19 – 10:00 am News

Conference 11 am -3pm Congressional Lobbying Campaign WHERE: In front of Rayburn House Congressional Building on Capitol Hill

45 Independence Avenue SW – Washington, D.C. CONTACT: Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. (Black Lawyers for Justice) Black leaders and organizations are aggressively responding to calls from the GOP for Democrats and Congressional Black Caucus members to officially condemn, by a congressional resolution, Nation of Islam leader, Minister Louis Farrakhan, for alleged racist and anti-Semitic statements in his February 25, 2018, Convention speech.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-resolution/772 Over 100 organizational leaders will go office-to-office to deal with the GOP representatives that are leading this campaign, in specific Congressman Todd Rokita. The lobbyist will visit members of the Congressional Black Caucus who are under pressure to condemn Minister Farrakhan though the Congressional Black Caucus has yet to muster enough strength to introduce a resolution condemning that he repeated, vile and foul bigoted and reckless comments by President Donald Trump. [OCS: As I have said many times, the Congressional Back Caucus is an abomination. An openly racist, anti-Semitic, anti-white, and anti-America group of socialists and communists who openly support revolutionary tactics like those found in Black Liberation Theology – an invention of the Communists.] The Monday, March 19, 2018 congressional lobbying mission is spearheaded by Black Lawyers for Justice, the 10,000 Black Men's March organizers, National Action Network, the New Black Panther Party, Anacostia Citizens for Justice, Prince Georges County Peoples Coalition, Black Lives Matter and Black organizations from several states. [OCS: Consider what all of the above groups have in common: they are all anti-white, anti-Semitic, anti-America – and certainly anti-Trump who has significantly reduced unemployment within the black community and plans to take action against the illegal aliens that are depriving blacks of employment, housing, and the availability of social services.] Black Lawyers for Justice National President Malik Zulu Shabazz says, "We cannot allow a politically hypocritical political situation to exist whereas an openly racist president, Donald Trump is given a free pass and to spew racist venom and racist policies by a confederate based GOP; and then they have the gall to issue an official legislative condemnation of a private citizen and Black leader who is dearly beloved by the masses." Mr. Shabazz has known Minister Louis Farrakhan for 30 years and has served on some of his key campaigns as an ally, supporter, and advisor. [OCS: Speak of hypocritical – it is hard to find another racist as virulent as Farrakhan. And Farrakhan is far from a private citizen as he portrays himself as a black leader on a national scale.] The coalition will be lobbying key members of Congress-the GOP in particular-to condemn President Donald J. Trump and to leave Louis Farrakhan alone. Please do not try to stop us because we will not turn back. We will represent professionally and politically vigorously. This lobbying day is a prequel to the upcoming Saturday, April 21 "10,000 Black Men's March Against Donald J. Trump.” The rally begins in SE Washington D.C. to the White House and the first major Black anti-Trump rally will take place. Dr. Cornel West will keynote the rally along with host Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. and Minister Hashim Nzinga leader of the New Black Panther Party and Black Lives Matter. [OCS: Cornell West is an erudite black intellectual and the devil’s mouthpiece for socialism. It is curious that Nzinga is now claiming not only the leadership of the New Black Panther Party (a blatant rip-off of the original Black Panther Party) AND Black Lives Matter. I have never seen Nzinga’s name associated with this loosely confederated group. Nzinga allegedly has a GoFundMe account for medical expenses for his stage-4 colon cancer.] The National Black Men’s Convention and 10,000 Black Men’s March will take place in the nation’s capital from April 18-22 at the historic Shiloh Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. The 10,000 Black Men’s March Coalition is a nationwide coalition that is composed of 300 Black Organizations. --END-- Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz

Black Lawyers for Justice