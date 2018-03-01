PROGRESSIVES TURNING AMERICA UPSIDE DOWN, INSIDE OUT

Organizing like Obama …

Funny how the progressive socialist democrats blame millions of people for the actions of a few crazies and criminals. Pretty much the same people who are willing to let miscreants slaughter their families while they beg for mercy. Where are the men in today’s pussified America?

How many people find it amazing that Americans now march to take away our freedoms instead of protesting our loss of freedom?

Like most so-called “spontaneous” grassroots demonstrations, this one was neither spontaneous nor grassroots but was presented by an established cadre of radical progressive socialist democrat organizers with significant organizing and operational skills. And, fully funded by the usual suspects. Astroturfing at its finest.

Few could articulate what it is they were marching for. Many did not even comprehend the difference between a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun. Others did not know the difference between a semi-automatic and fully-automatic weapon and continued to confuse and conflate the two.

And, worst of all, not one person – student or adult – could point to a single gun control law that could have prevented this tragedy or a similar one in the future.

The one thing that you did not hear from these pint-sized demagogues and their adult counterparts was that this was a failure of the government -- and that duly constituted authorities (school police, police, and the FBI) knew of the individual and his mental issues -- and did nothing. In fact, the local police stood down during the actual shooting until another local police department arrived and made entry into the building. In fact, one of the principle demagogue's father is an ex-FBI agent -- perhaps why the little cretin went on to protect the FBI from valid criticism.

Even CNN (Communist News Network) acknowledges that the “students” had “adult” activist/agitator assistance …

There were professional progressive activists/agitators in the background.

Everytown for Gun Safety supplied operational and logistical resources for marches in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio; Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Milwaukee and New Orleans, the group said Sunday. Additionally, the organization said it gave out $5,000 grants to more than 200 local organizers across the country to ensure they had operational resources. The group helped to support transportation for students from cities including Boston, Baltimore, Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to travel to the march in D.C. Giffords, the gun safety advocacy group named for congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, a mass shooting survivor, provided transportation to Washington for some Stoneman Douglas families with the help of New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, who provided the team's jet to help families get to Washington. Ben and Jerry's also chipped in with grants to fund bus transportation to the march. For entertainment, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Demi Lovato and Vic Mensa committed to performing. <Source>

The “students” received funding far in excess of their own fundraising efforts from left-wing activists and their useful idiots.

A GoFundMe campaign to support the rally raised more than $1.7 million in three days on top of $2 million in private donations from Hollywood personalities including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg. <Source>

The “students” had professional media people handling bookings.

George Clooney's publicist told the Washington Free Beacon that he has set up interviews between children who survived the Parkland shooting and media outlets. Stan Rosenfield, who represents Clooney, said he was "approached by a friend, not Mr. Clooney, to help set up television interviews last Sunday." Rosenfield said he set up five interviews on Sunday with Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS. When asked whether Clooney is paying for the publicity or endorses facilitating the interviews with the children survivors, he said Clooney's statement on donating to the "March for Our Lives" campaign "answers all of your other questions." <Source>

Bottom line …

It is common sense that criminals and crazies do not respect nor obey the law. And, that disarming a law-abiding public creates little more than a larger victim pool and a need for a larger, more totalitarian government. As a life member (benefactor level) of the NRA (National Rifle Association), I resent the implication that I am a racist or terrorist because I believe in the Constitution and the Second Amendment. Like every other dictatorship, the first goal is to disarm the population lest they rise and revolt against government tyranny.

I have an idea – let the parents of these children conduct the very same march in the inner cities to protest the slaughter of children in the cross-fire of gang activities. Where are the leaders of those marches in the inner cities – the cities governed by progressive socialist democrats with some of the strictest gun control laws in our nation?

And I leave you with a question: How can these progressives claim the moral high ground on protecting children when it is the progressives who disparage law enforcement and let criminals off easy -- refusing, in many instances, to deal with known criminal and mental issues in the schools they control?

We are so screwed – that we may never recover from Obama’s transformative efforts – including the political corruption and criminality he excused on behalf of his fellow communists, socialists, and terrorist cronies.

GUN CONTROL DOES NOT EQUAL CRIME CONTROL!

-- steve