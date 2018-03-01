PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS TO FIRE SESSIONS, MUELLER, WRAY, ROSENSTEIN, AND OTHERS -- AND APPOINT A SPECIAL COUNSEL

There is little doubt in my mind that while the great majority of the men and women of the FBI are honest, hard-working civil servants, the leadership of the FBI under former Presidents Bush (43), Obama, and now President Trump are all guilty of playing politics in such a manner as to bring shame and disgrace to the nation’s premier law enforcement agency. Ditto for the Department of Justice under form Attorneys General Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, and now the impotent Senator Jeff Sessions. Including former FBI Directors Robert Mueller, James Comey, and now Trump Appointee Christopher Wray who appears to be stonewalling the production of documents to legitimate Congressional committees with oversight responsibilities and duties. Included in this list of suspects are deputies, assistants, and other ranking management.

There is also little doubt in my mind that President Trump needs to fire Attorney General Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and order his next Attorney General to appoint a special counsel to investigate political corruption within the top-level management of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Specifically to look into any quid pro quo arrangements between the Russians and Attorney General Eric Holder, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, former U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, and others with respect to Uranium One and the sale of 20% of American uranium production to the Russians.

Specifically to look into the top-level conspiracy that saw Hillary Clinton’s felonious acts, along with those felonious acts of her cronies, dismissed – possibly believing she would be the next President of the United States and reward the wrongdoers for their actions on their behalf.

Specifically to look into a top-level conspiracy between the Hillary Clinton Campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the top-level management of the FBI and DOJ to cover-up criminal acts and attempt to interfere with a presidential election.

Specifically, who defied court orders, FOIA requests, and congressional subpoenas to stonewall the production of documents to legitimate sources.

Specifically who used alternative communications means to hide their communications from the government, the Congress, the courts, and the people of the United States.

Specifically to look into a top-level leaking of classified and privileged information to various media sources.

Bottom line …

I believe the media reporting on these subjects is more compelling than any phony dossier or trumped up collusion allegations. And, I believe that President Trump is extremely reluctant to take action against agencies due to his checkered background and the susceptibility of his family (Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, and Jared) to prosecution for prior acts.

We are so screwed.

-- steve