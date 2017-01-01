My Photo
Subscribe to this blog's feed

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Recent Posts

Creative Commons License

« DIANE FEINSTEIN: "WE MUST DO SOMETHING" | Main

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE: THE SCAM CONTINUES

Following Mary of the NRCC comes the appropriately-named Rob … 

Fellow Conservative,

Without your continued support, our conservative elected officials might not be in the majority in Washington. That’s why, out of our appreciation for your support, we want to offer an upgrade to your membership to the Elite Level.

Just take a stand for our president’s conservative majority, and we’ll upgrade your membership:

elite-insrt

We couldn't have achieved the same level of success in 2016 without you: the House, Senate, and the White House are all Republican thanks to you.

Now we must protect our majority from Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats during the 2018 midterm elections.

Our president is counting on you to help us keep the House during his presidency, and you can start right now by pitching in $10 or more to upgrade your NRCC Sustaining Membership to the Elite Level.

Upgrade your membership today before it expires at the end of the month, Fellow Conservative.

Renew Here

Thank you,

Rob

NRCC CFO

Renew Now

Paid for by the NRCC and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. NRCC.org

NRCC
320 First St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Interesting because I have never contributed nor have I ever been a member. 

As I mentioned in a previous post (THE GOP PICKS MY POCKET AND THEN WANTS ME TO SUPPORT THE PICK-POCKET), I could find little difference between the majority of House Republicans and their progressive socialist democrat counterparts – or should I say complicit cohorts? And, I asked “Mary” a few of the most prominent questions on my mind …

Are you aware that The House passed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, 256-167, with 145 Republicans and 111 Democrats voting “yes?” The “no” votes came from 90 Republicans and 77 Democrats.

Why is it that the GOP only mentions the word "conservative" when they want money and votes?

Why is it that I should give the majority of your lying cheating fools a dime after passing the most profligate, extortionate, and largest spending bill in modern history?

Why is it that I should even support my representative and the rest of you fools who did not read nor understand the bill you were voting on which is tantamount to taxation without representation.

And this is the party of fiscal conservatism???

Their finances …

graph

Committee Details

COMMITTEE INFORMATION -- C00075820
Committee Name: NRCC
Address: 320 FIRST STREET SE WASHINGTON DC 20003
Treasurer Name: DAVIS, KEITH A.
Committee Type: Y
Committee Designation: Unauthorized

FINANCIAL SUMMARY - NRCC
From: 01/01/2017   To: 02/28/2018

I. RECEIPTS

Itemized Individual Contributions -- $14,940,860
Unitemized Individual Contributions -- $12,894,216
Total Individual Contributions -- $27,835,077
Party Committees Contributions -- $1,101,422
Other Committees Contributions -- $29,262,296

TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS -- $58,198,796
Transfers from Affiliated Committees -- $19,070,507
Loans Received -- $0
Loan Repayments Received -- $0
Operating Expenditures Offsets -- $900,005
Refunds -- $0
Other Receipts -- $27,448,043
Non-Federal Transfers -- $0
Levin Funds -- $0
Total Transfers -- $0
Total Federal Receipts -- $105,617,352

TOTAL RECEIPTS -- $105,617,352

II. DISBURSEMENTS


Allocated Operating Expenditures – Federal -- $0
Allocated Operating Expenditures - Non-Federal -- $0
Operating Expenditures -- $33,172,572

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENDITURES -- $33,172,572

Transfers To Affiliated Committees -- $1,144,708
Contributions to Committees -- $130,311
Independent Expenditures -- $11,556,554
Coordinated Party Expenditures -- $387,721 Loan Repayments -- $11,150,000
Loans -- $0
Individual Refunds -- $218,514
Political Party Refunds -- $0
Other Committee Refunds -- $15,000

TOTAL CONTRIBUTION REFUNDS -- $233,514

Other Disbursements -- $5,320,283
Allocated FEA - Federal Share -- $0
Allocated FEA - Levin Share -- $0
FEA - Federal Only -- $0

TOTAL FEDERAL ELECTION ACTIVITY -- $0

Total Federal Disbursements - $63,095,666

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS - $63,095,666

III. CASH SUMMARY

Ending Cash On Hand - $53,958,147
Net Contributions - $5,039,226
Net Operating Expenditures - $2,581,139
Debts Owed By - $0
Debts Owed To - $0

 

 

Bottom line …

Support individual candidates if you must, but please do not throw money at the beast.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

| | | Pin It! | | |

Comments