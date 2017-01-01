NATIONAL REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE: THE SCAM CONTINUES

Following Mary of the NRCC comes the appropriately-named Rob …
Fellow Conservative,
Without your continued support, our conservative elected officials might not be in the majority in Washington. That’s why, out of our appreciation for your support, we want to offer an upgrade to your membership to the Elite Level.
Just take a stand for our president’s conservative majority, and we’ll upgrade your membership:
We couldn't have achieved the same level of success in 2016 without you: the House, Senate, and the White House are all Republican thanks to you.
Now we must protect our majority from Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats during the 2018 midterm elections.
Our president is counting on you to help us keep the House during his presidency, and you can start right now by pitching in $10 or more to upgrade your NRCC Sustaining Membership to the Elite Level.
Upgrade your membership today before it expires at the end of the month, Fellow Conservative.
Renew Here
Thank you,
Rob
NRCC CFO
Renew Now
Paid for by the NRCC and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. NRCC.org
NRCC
Interesting because I have never contributed nor have I ever been a member.
As I mentioned in a previous post (THE GOP PICKS MY POCKET AND THEN WANTS ME TO SUPPORT THE PICK-POCKET), I could find little difference between the majority of House Republicans and their progressive socialist democrat counterparts – or should I say complicit cohorts? And, I asked “Mary” a few of the most prominent questions on my mind …
Are you aware that The House passed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, 256-167, with 145 Republicans and 111 Democrats voting “yes?” The “no” votes came from 90 Republicans and 77 Democrats.
Why is it that the GOP only mentions the word "conservative" when they want money and votes?
Why is it that I should give the majority of your lying cheating fools a dime after passing the most profligate, extortionate, and largest spending bill in modern history?
Why is it that I should even support my representative and the rest of you fools who did not read nor understand the bill you were voting on which is tantamount to taxation without representation.
And this is the party of fiscal conservatism???
Their finances …
Committee Details
COMMITTEE INFORMATION -- C00075820
FINANCIAL SUMMARY - NRCC
I. RECEIPTS
Itemized Individual Contributions -- $14,940,860
II. DISBURSEMENTS
TOTAL CONTRIBUTION REFUNDS -- $233,514
Other Disbursements -- $5,320,283
TOTAL FEDERAL ELECTION ACTIVITY -- $0
Total Federal Disbursements - $63,095,666
TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS - $63,095,666
III. CASH SUMMARY
Ending Cash On Hand - $53,958,147
Bottom line …
Support individual candidates if you must, but please do not throw money at the beast.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius