MUSK’S LATEST ITERATION OF HIS BORING PIPE DREAM

Known for his wild projects, superb computer-generated prototype stories, and the type of sophisticated financial engineering that plucks government pockets, Elon Musk appears to be pulling a switcheroo …

One might ask if Musk is pandering to California’s wild-eyed environmental radicals and progressives who run the state when he promises that pedestrians and bicyclists will be accommodated by his re-imagined vision of mass transit? And is Musk adopting their language when he claims “It’s a matter of courtesy & fairness. If someone can’t afford a car, they should go first."

Perhaps, Musk forgot the one question that sticks in my mind, why should I pay for something I am unlikely to use and will be relatively useless when I need to travel outside his networked tunnels – perhaps responding to a family emergency or just saving my life by leaving the area quickly in case of a future local or regional natural or man-made disaster.

Bottom line …

Musk is also known for over-promising, under-delivering, government subsidies and continual cash raises. All while investors appear to be validating the greater fool theory. And the progressive socialist democrat schmucks in Sacramento are known for funding nonsense like Musk’s pipe dream. We have Jerry Brown’s “Browndoggle – the medium-speed train to nowhere important,” so why not fund Musk’s pipe dream – or at least provide the funding he needs to keep his Ponzi-like scheme afloat.

When the only profit you ever made depends on government subsidies or selling pollution credits, how are investors ever going to see a return on their investment other than selling it to a greater fool?

We are so screwed when hucksters substitute Tweets for Truth.

-- steve