MORE PROGRESSIVE DISHONESTY FROM THE CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS

Report alleges the House Intelligence Committee failed to investigate a stunning number of leads before closing its Russia investigation The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on Thursday to release its Republican majority's report on the Russia investigation, therefore concluding the probe. [OCS: There is nothing unusual about voting along party lines – something that has long been perfected by the progressive socialist democrats who actually punish members for straying without permission, unlike the Republicans who simply accepts the ranting of its dissident members.] But a new report from a Democrat-aligned group shows the committee failed to investigate a slew of leads, and claims the Republican majority on the committee should not have closed their inquiry so soon — echoing Democrats on the committee. [OCS: Another report from a Democrat-aligned group should be viewed with the same suspicious as that other report paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democrat National Committee which started this entire affair with specious and salacious rumors – which after more than one year of stringent investigation has proven to be a failure.] The Center for American Progress' Moscow Project, which has been closely documenting events of interest to investigators in the Russia probe, identified 70 known contacts between Trump officials and "Russia-linked operatives," 22 of which were meetings between the two sides. [OCS: The Center for American Progress is a known front for Hillary Clinton and has a horrible hyper-partisan reputation for twisting facts and promoting fake news.] The project's report says that when looking into 81% of these contacts, the committee obtained only partial information from the relevant Trump representatives, and in 60% of them, didn't interview the Trump associate involved. [OCS: You might remember that no such report was issued when Congressional Committees and the FBI did not obtain the full story about the Clinton’s private server, the Uranium One deal that saw 20% of American uranium production ceded to Russian allies of Vladimir Putin.] In total, the report claims that at least 12 people on Trump's team had contacts with Russians, and that at least another 10 people knew about them. [OCS: There are over 30 people who were never interviewed by the FBI during the various Obama/Clinton/DNC/Pakistani affairs.] According to the report, the 12 people who had such contacts with Russians were: Lawyer Michael Cohen

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci All three people who headed Trump's campaign — former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway — reportedly had knowledge of these contacts. But the committee reportedly failed to interview eight of these individuals, and did not require another five of the 22 people who either had contacts or knew about them to divulge all the information they knew, according to the report. The report documented 15 denials that members of the campaign made of the campaign's contacts with Russian officials, and said all of them have proven false. One key example was Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who denied having any knowledge of the campaign's interactions with Russians. But after news broke of a campaign national security meeting at which former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos said he had reached out to Russian officials, Sessions changed his story, and said he had forgotten about the meeting. Sessions then recused himself from overseeing the DOJ's Russia investigation. Although Sessions stated last year that he pushed back on Papadopoulos' efforts, three witnesses who have spoken to special counsel Robert Mueller have contradicted this narrative. Democrats are furious The Moscow Project's report went on to say that in 21% of these contacts, the Democrats on the committee had called for witnesses to be brought back for additional questioning because the witnesses may have lied, improperly invoked privileges to avoid giving answers, or because newly disclosed information indicated they might have more to tell the committee. [OCS: You notice that the Democrats are not furious when there is so much to be investigated and prosecuted when it comes to the numerous Obama scandals and those involving Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz. I wonder why?] In a summary report released last week, Republicans concluded that no collusion had taken place between the Trump campaign and Russia. [OCS: After all of this time, you would think someone would have found something. But Congress, the FBI, and the DOJ have nothing. So their modus operandi is to keep digging until they can pressure someone into "snitching" – even if it involves perjury – to get a lighter sentence for a trumped-up process crime.] Ranking member on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, slammed the committee's decision to close the investigation based on the numerous witnesses he said the committee had failed to fully question. [OCS: There is no polite way to say it. Adam Schiff is a liar and a dishonest politician whose word is meaningless. The man is a public embarrassment to his constituents, the State of California, and the Congress of the United States.] "The majority report reflects all of the shortcomings of this quasi-investigation," he said on Thursday. Schiff said Democrats had indeed uncovered collusion between Trump and Russia, despite the Republican report's assertion that they did not. [OCS: Yet Schiff refuses to provide evidence – even to his own Committee, the DOJ, or the FBI. Had Schiff not been a member of Congress, he would be forced to testify under oath about his assertions. I say drag his sorry ass before a Grand Jury , demand his evidence, and if it is not forthcoming, charge him with obstructing justice.] "Just look at one piece of it, George Papadopoulos, this is someone the Russians approach in April 2016," Schiff told CNN. "They say they have stolen [Democratic presidential nominee Hillary] Clinton emails, they preview the dissemination, they want a relationship with the campaign. Who does Papadopoulos share this with in the campaign? We don't know because they wouldn't bring Papadopoulos in." [OCS: This is a minor player that had minimal interaction with the Trump campaign and is known for his braggadocio and overstating his connections. Notice, nobody has said that the emails were forged. And, why is Hillary Clinton getting a pass for violating the National Espionage Act, mishandling classified information, destroying government property, violating department policies, and obstructing justice?] "They're not interested in finding out," he added. [OCS: It appears that "nobody is interested in nuthin" – on both sides of the aisle.]