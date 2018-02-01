MAXINE WATERS: ENOUGH WITH PROMISING BLACKS "REPARATIONS" IN RETURN FOR THEIR VOTES

Maxine Waters, the ultimate pandering poverty pimp …

Once again, progressive socialist Democrat and demagogue, the corrupt Maxine Waters is telling her people that “But let me tell you this, in order to get where we need to go on this issue and other issues, we really got to understand that 2018 is important to taking back the House and taking back the Senate. And of course, we’ve got to get the White House back. If we want to get to the point where we can get reparations, we’ve got to have the power to do that; number one, by having a supportive president would be wonderful, but taking back the House would be absolutely wonderful.”

In her own words …

(If the video does not appear in the email version of this post, you may get it here.)

And, if you dare challenge her ethics, her support of socialists and communists, or her general anti-white, anti-American attitude, you are labeled a racist – as if that changes the substance of her corrupt character.

Does she live in South Central or a predominantly black neighborhood? You have to be kidding. She lives in a multi-million dollar mansion in the middle of the old money portion of Los Angeles.

Is she corrupt? Not only does she do favors for her husband’s associates and she uses campaign funds to keep her family on the gravy train. She is the one who improperly lobbied for her husband’s nearly insolvent bank to allow them to use worthless Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares as collateral for a government loan.

Bottom line …

America has spent trillions of dollars in minority communities, yet they remain cesspools of illiteracy, poverty, disease, and crime – mostly under the decades of progressive socialist democrat governance.

Maxine Waters condemns President Donald Trump as a bully – yet she is a bully, and if she ever sets foot in the White House, you can bet a totalitarian bully who would do more damage to America than Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump.

We are so screwed.

-- steve