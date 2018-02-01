Ever since I posted my book review of “The Management of Luxury: A Practitioner's Guide," I find myself sensitized to the idea of using the luxury as a unique selling proposition.

Recently, I read a piece titled “Ralph Lauren Is Discovering How Hard It Is to Fix a Brand” on the Fortune site that illustrates the point.

There is no denying Ralph Lauren is discovering the hard work it takes to repair its once iconic brand.

The fashion company, trying to restore its luster after years of discounting and lower-end products cheapened its image, has been pulling out of many weak department stores and off-price discount stores and trying to wean customers off of the deals they’ve grown hooked to.

The result has been precipitous declines in revenue, much like those at the near-luxury peers of Coach-parent Tapestry and Michael Kors as they’ve undertaken similar exercises.

http://fortune.com/2018/02/01/ralph-lauren-earnings/

Did you notice the dash between the words “premium” and “luxury”? Has the distinction between “premium” and “luxury” become so insignificant that it’s almost impossible to quantify?

Can a brand such as Hyundai, that many would equate to “affordability”, suddenly become a player in the premium, or even luxury segment?