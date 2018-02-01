IS TRUMP'S TURNING LEFT TO THE PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRAT AGENDA?

There is little or no doubt that President Donald Trump was anything other than a New York “go along to get along” progressive during his business days and that he knows little or nothing about the United States Constitution or constitutional conservatism in general. Likewise, Trump appears susceptible to media manipulation and flattery – both from his inner circle and anyone he perceives to have “name or brand” recognition.

So why should anyone be surprised when Trump turns towards the anti-free markets that the progressive socialist labor unions and the protectionists demand. The sad fact is that most domestic businesses cannot compete with foreign corporations. One, because some of these corporations are state-subsidized which allows them to sell their goods domestically at or below the cost of production – with the goal of destroying the competition and then raising prices in a near monopoly scenario. And two, because domestic trade unions continually demand wage and benefit increases without a corresponding increase in productivity; and even worse, fight technological changes that improve production capacity, quality, but reduces employee headcount.

Trump seems to have forgotten that tariffs are government-speak for taxes and perks for protected special interests. That producers will not suffer because the tariff is passed along to the consumer or end-user. And, that the consumer is hosed – by higher costs and fewer choices.

And, in a move that would greatly please socialist Bernie Sanders and the other progressive socialist democrats, one need only look at the budget-busting infrastructure bill which serves to fund almost all of the progressives’ dream projects as well as the continuing waste, fraud, and abuse in local and state projects – many of them dominated by unions with massive unfunded pension liabilities. To anticipate cost overruns, significant delivery delays, and quality issues is a sure thing. All monitored by an accounting system that is defective by design and allows massive amounts of money to flow unaccountably through the system.

Bottom line …

Progressive socialist democrats and their captive mainstream media will heap effusive praise on President Trump while he provokes trade wars, weakens trade agreement alliances, increases taxes, and reduced job production. Eroding Trump’s economic gains and disadvantaging America – all of which will be endlessly featured by the progressives during the 2018 and 2020 campaign cycles. The progressives simply need to produce recorded reminders of campaigns past where Trump’s “populist policies” were originally advocated by progressives.

I no longer know what the Republican Party stands for other than “corruption by complacency.”

We are so screwed.

-- steve