HOW STUPID DO ADVERTISERS BELIEVE WE ARE?

How many times have you seen a meaningless poll used as an engagement device by so-called conservative websites to capture our email addresses?

And, the tabulation is worthless.

Bottom line …

If you must engage and are curious about the results, enter a nonsensical email address – being sure to end it with a dot-com.

As for the question asked, it should have been “Do you think Hillary Clinton should be taken before a grand jury and asked to testify? And how many Fifth Amendment exceptions do you think she will invoke after she gives her name? Any real conservative would have recognized that the Congress is not an investigative body and has no power to hold people who are private citizens accountable for their actions while in government employ.

-- steve