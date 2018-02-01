GUN CONTROL: LEFT FLATTERS TRUMP INTO VIOLATING THE CONSTITUTION?

How quickly they forget …

A little media flattery and Trump is ready to scrap the Second Amendment and Due Process …

The NRA had nothing to do with the mass shooting of children in Parkland, Florida.

The NRA was not responsible for the failure of the FBI to follow-up a credible tip that an individual was planning to shoot up a school.

The NRA was not responsible for the failure of local law enforcement to deal with the clear and present danger posed by a mentally disturbed individual after several encounters.

The NRA – my NRA (Life Member, Benefactor Level) -- is under attack, and five million of my fellow law-abiding members are being disparaged and defamed by politicians ranging from President Donald Trump to the lowliest elected official.

And, here comes Trump suggesting he can ban “Bump-Stocks” by executive fiat – mindful that a Bump Stock is not a firearm. Suggesting that we need to take weapons away and due process be damned until after the fact. Where it is likely that the time and expense of having your weapons returned is just not worth the effort – especially if you are a law-abiding citizen. And, then there is the evisceration of the by suggesting all guns, both handguns and rifles, need to be restricted by age.

Bottom line …

The truth is that Donald Trump is not well-educated, not well-read, and has the attention span of a hyperactive gnat. He is a functional illiterate when it comes to history and our governing documents. Trump, like President Barack Obama before him, is “winging it.” And, in Trump’s case is excessively susceptible to flattery by the mainstream media and other politicians like progressive socialist democrat Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Donald Trump is becoming a clear and present danger to America unless he is pulled back from his leftward leaning behavior. Time to let him know that it is our Constitution, our Bill of Rights and that he is little more than an appointed functionary carrying out his sworn duties.

A little reminder …

We are so screwed.

-- steve