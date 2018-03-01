GOP 2018: ARE WE SCREWED?

I was listening to a group of people at the mall discuss politics here in mostly progressive Westlake Village, California …

First came the virtue signally and almost unanimous revulsion over President Trump – most of whom sounded like they knew absolutely nothing about Trump’s policies other than they were going to lead to some unspecified war with someone who was never defined. Then came the talk about impeachment for the serious and treasonous crime of “collusion” with the Russians although no such crime exists in any United States legal code or outside the minds of progressive mainstream pundits. And then the coup de grâce, the wish that Congress could stop President Trump from firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller – totally oblivious that such a move would be blatantly unconstitutional under Separation of Powers.

Which brings us to the real problem facing our nation today – and more dangerous than even the rogue state of North Korea – IGNORANCE!

Most likely due to an educational system run by progressives that have incrementally remove or revised history, civics, and common sense from the curricula. But even worse, laziness as most people are not putting forth any time to educate themselves about the true issues facing Americans and prefer to accept political indoctrination delivered in sound-bites by pseudo-intellectual pundits who know little or nothing about our Constitution or conservatism. These are the people who may select a well-known celebrity over a lesser-known patriot or regard politics as an “us versus them” team sport.

Experiencing the problem first hand …

My little sister is a progressive. Someone who has little or no time to study the issues of the day and is more than willing to accept the consensus of an echo chamber comprised of her equally progressive friends. Arguing the facts do no good as she points to the progressive pundits as if they were truth-tellers rather than talking heads trying to capture the largest segment of the audience in their time slots. That is when they are not engaged in conspicuous self-promotion and adoration.

Bottom line …

Since our nation seems to be somewhat equally divided, it appears that the only way of electing “our side” is to peel away groups of people and perpetuating class warfare and struggles as a unique selling proposition. Or simply stand up and explain – over and over – what the party stands for and how they are different from the opposition. But that assumes that your party has a cohesive and coherent message – AND that your message will not be muddied, if not downright subverted, by the opposition that has co-opted your brand. In our case, RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) who cannot wait to jump the aisle and aid the progressives in advancing their agenda.

If you want an example of these “fifth column” Republicans who want to destroy the party from within, you only need to look no further than Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, and others. Corker, acting as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, single-handedly eviscerated the Senate’s Advise and Consent function when it comes to treaties. Knowing that a majority of Senators would not confirm President Obama’s Iran deal, Corker changed and perverted the rules to required a majority of Senators to specifically decline the deal – and the Obama Iran Nuclear Agreement proceeded without objection. A nice list of RINOs can be found at Conservative Review.

It is time to overcome the apathy and complacency or lose our Country to the progressive socialist democrats.

We are screwed.

-- steve