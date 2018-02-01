GARY COHN: OLD-FASHIONED DEMOCRAT AND PROTECTOR OF AMERICAN INTERESTS?

No matter how the political winds blow, Trump always points to money …

With the resignation of the President’s economic adviser, Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs executive, I was wondering if there are any credible advisers, other than Generals Kelly, McMaster, and Mattis who could stand up to President Donald Trump.

Truth be told, Donald Trump has always been a flamboyant self-promoter with limited intellectual capabilities and supported by a cadre of somewhat competent advisors who understood that you risked your position and your reputation by saying something that appeared disloyal or contrary to Trump’s public pronouncements. The man himself was mercurial and bent by the winds. He could denigrate you in the basest of terms and the publicly shower you with superlatives. Your job was to walk the fine line that kept you attached to the Trump bandwagon.

Gary Cohn, described as a free trade Democrat, believed that Trump’s announced tariffs on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) were potentially bad for the country, could provoke reciprocal trade wars, and might cost jobs and erase any personal and corporate gains from Trump’s tax reform efforts. According to both named and unnamed sources, Cohn fought for his position but took the honorable way out when Trump demanded a show of fealty to Trump’s position on tariffs. He resigned.

At this point in time the exact legal language of the tariff has not been finalized, so nobody knows what might happen. It might turn out well for American business, it might be an unmitigated disaster, but the probability is that is just another piece of legislation that will see America muddling along until reversed by Congress or the next Administration.

It appears that President Trump has muddled his way through life, both personal, professional, and political. Nothing appears to faze him other than his media mentions. He lives well, sometimes at the expense of his investors and bankers. Supported initially by his father’s money and contacts – and possibly with his father calling some of the early shots as “Mr. Inside to Trump’s Mr. Outside.” But as time progresses, his choice of advisers is getting worse, perhaps to the extent of listening only to family members whispering in his ear.

What I believe will happen is that President Trump will continue to muddle his way through the tariff issue – by issuing waivers to those companies that are truly experiencing pain. However, when the Trump Administration starts picking winners and losers, it is likely that the matter will become a cash cornucopia for the lobbyists and we will see a return to Obamanomics.

Bottom line …

How many Americans, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents recognize that tariffs are government-speak for taxes? Taxes that will enrich the government and come out of the pockets of consumers who foot the bill for the goods and services produced by tariffed industries.

Beer and soda cans use up to one half-ounce of aluminum per can, or approximately 32 cans per pound. When each can is purchased individually, the tariff adds an imperceptible amount of money to the cost of soda and beer. However, according to “The Beer Institute, an industry trade group, the tariff would amount to a $347.7 million tax on brewers and result in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.” <Source: WSJ> I do not know if these numbers are real or just part of some scare tactic designed to discourage the tariff. But I do know that it is most likely that the law of unintended consequences will prevail in most political situations.

With the loss of honest advisors and advocates for free trade, we are, once again, screwed. I applaud Gary Cohn’s principled stand – even if he is a Democrat.

-- steve