DID SAN FRANCISCO JUST OUTLAW COWBOY HATS?

San Francisco just joined its uber-liberal compatriots in Berkeley and West Hollywood to ban the sale of fur. And it appears that nobody has the cojones to stand up and ask what statutory authority gives city government the right to ban a legal commercial product from sale in their jurisdiction. Perhaps because that would subject local jurisdiction on guns, cigarettes, barbeques, etc. to greater scrutiny. We are not speaking of the ability of the government to tax these things out of existence, but the government’s ability to ban the use of these products.

And, if one would take a deep dive into those environmentalists or animal rights activists, one might find that most of the activists and agitators have some link to radical socialist or communist front groups and are slowly eroding our freedoms in the name of faux compassion. I fear the day when animals are given rights as if they were humans – and thus allowing the socialist/communist lawyers to bring legal action on their behalf against individuals and corporations. Much in the same manner they have used our own laws against us – first to slow growth and progress, and then to eliminate it entirely.

San Francisco becomes largest U.S. city to ban fur sales San Francisco supervisors voted unanimously to ban the sale of fur, further burnishing the city’s animal-loving credentials as it becomes the largest U.S. city to approve the prohibition. The ban takes effect Jan. 1 and applies to apparel and accessories featuring real fur, including coats, key chains and gloves. An amendment added Tuesday allows furriers and other retailers to sell current inventory until January 1, 2020. Wayne Hsiung, co-founder of animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere, said in a statement that “this historic act will usher in a new wave of animal rights legislation across the globe.” [OCS: Want a taste of radical animal rights craziness? “In my opinion, capitalism and patriarchy pose the two greatest challenges to animal liberation today: capitalism because it drives animal exploitation economically, ideologically and politically (“politically” insofar as the state is effectively controlled by big business); and male dominance because it propagates a value structure of objectification, domination, and violence.” John Sanbonmatsu is an Associate Professor of Philosophy at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and is the author of Critical Theory and Animal Liberation . < Source >] Retailers in San Francisco, however, balked at what they called another social mandate at the cost of their ability to make a living.“It should be a citywide public vote, it shouldn’t be decided by the Board of Supervisors,” said Skip Pas, chief executive officer of West Coast Leather, which sells fur-trimmed items but deals largely in leather. San Francisco, named for the patron saint of animals, has a reputation for a strong social conscience, often at a cost to businesses. Mayor Mark Farrell said he plans to sign the legislation. About 50 clothing and accessory retailers downtown will be affected by the legislation, said Jim Lazarus, senior vice president of public policy at the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. Reselling vintage and used fur by outlets not usually in the business of trading fur, such as secondhand stores, pawn shops and nonprofits, will still be allowed. <Source>

Which brings us to cowboy hats which are made of animal fur …

Modern cowboy hats are made of fur-based felt, straw or, less often, leather. They are sold with a tall, rounded crown and a wide flat brim. They have a simple sweat band on the inside to stabilize the fit of the head, and usually a small decorative hat band on the outside of the crown. Hats are customized by creasing the crown and rolling the brim. Often a more decorative hat band is added. In some places, "stampede strings" or "wind strings" are also attached. Hats can be manufactured in virtually any color, but are most often seen in shades of beige, brown and black. Beginning in the 1940s, pastel colors were introduced, seen often on hats worn by movie cowboys and rodeo riders. Today's cowboy hat has remained basically unchanged in construction and design since the first one was created in 1865 by J.B. Stetson.” <Source>

Bottom line …

Perhaps we should use their own tactics against them – proposing a ban on leather and watching the gays in San Francisco, Berkeley, and West Hollywood go out of their collective minds defending their constitutional right to have leather and leather accessories.

Or perhaps the Supervisors would be more useful if they were given shovels and hoses to clean up human feces and urine that give parts of the city the perpetual smell of a cesspool?

There is nothing in the United States Constitution, the California Constitution, or anywhere else that gives an elected board this type of power over individuals and business except in the exigent circumstances – and then temporarily and subject to judicial review.

We are so screwed.

