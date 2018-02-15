DIANE FEINSTEIN: "WE MUST DO SOMETHING"

An Update From Senator Dianne Feinstein COMMONSENSE GUN SAFETY LAWS Feinstein Speaks on Gun Legislation on National Walkout Day (March 14, 2018) “We must act. We cannot continue to sit in this room and other rooms week after week and simply do nothing. High school students who have lost their friends are literally begging us to take action to get these guns off the streets and out of our schools.” [OCS: Why must you act? All of the violations were covered by existing laws. And, there is no law that you can pass that would keep these children safe from being attacked with a knife, a baseball bat, a vehicle, a fire, a bomb, a home-made biological toxin, or any other weapon of mass destruction. Those children are not begging for gun control, they are begging for the authorities to keep them safe while they are at school. And nothing will stop a determined attacker like a gun.] Feinstein Slams White House Plan to Arm Teachers (March 12, 2018) “To no one’s surprise, the president’s words of support for stronger gun safety laws proved to be hollow. Responding to the murder of 17 students and educators by endorsing the gun lobby’s platform is a shameful abdication of the president’s responsibility to lead. Shame on you, Mr. President.” [OCS: There you go again, confusing and conflating a gun-rights organization that defends the Constitution’s Second Amendment, with those evil K-Street people who legally bribe all of you corrupt politicians with their offers of campaign funding, media attention, and voter support. The President has a sworn duty to uphold the Second Amendment, not tear it down as our enemies desire.] Feinstein Slams White House Plan to Arm Teachers (March 12, 2018) “To no one’s surprise, the president’s words of support for stronger gun safety laws proved to be hollow. Responding to the murder of 17 students and educators by endorsing the gun lobby’s platform is a shameful abdication of the president’s responsibility to lead. Shame on you, Mr. President.” [OCS: Has anyone noticed that Feinstein is surrounded by armed guards and private security? And that she is wealthy enough to be isolated for those prescriptions she demands all of us mere citizens take.] Feinstein Calls for Gun Safety Legislation (March 1, 2018) “I hope that we can finally come together to work on gun violence reforms that will make a difference, today and in the future.” [OCS: Nothing can and will make a difference until you recognize a few facts regarding the nature of evil, the fact that criminals and crazies do not respect nor abide by any law, and that gun control is not the same as crime control.] Feinstein Bill Raises Age to Buy Assault Weapons from 18 to 21 (February 28, 2018) “If you can’t buy a beer, you shouldn’t be able to buy a weapon of war. While we need to do much more to reform our gun laws, ensuring teenagers can’t legally buy weapons of war is a commonsense step forward.” [OCS: A weapon of war is anything that can be used in a war. In this context, knives, bayonets, clubs, bows and arrows, etc. are all “weapons of war.” At least try to be intellectually honest and do not falsely label that which you wish to prohibit. I wonder if she knows that teenagers and adults cannot purchase fully-automatic weapons without special permits, and teenagers certainly cannot purchase Bazookas, LAWS rockets, anti-tank RPG’s and other true weapons of war.] Feinstein Calls for Hearing on Assault Weapons Ban (February 22, 2018) “Our country is in the midst of a significant conversation on gun reform, and our bill to ban assault weapons, which is before the Judiciary Committee, deserves a hearing.” [OCS: It is amazing to me that Di-Fi doesn’t realize that the country had a significant conversation about weapons and it was decided long ago. The result was the Second Amendment and you can read more about the debate in the Federalist Papers. Specifically, Federalist No. 46, an essay by James Madison published on January 29, 1788 under the pseudonym Publius.] Feinstein Speaks on Parkland Shooting (February 15, 2018) “I feel a kind of anger today. You know, the custom is don’t speak about it. You just express grief on the day after. Well, I’m tired of just doing that. I’m tired of children getting shot.” [OCS: If you were so sorry about children being shot, we would have heard about your efforts in Democrat-governed inner cities where they have some of the toughest gun control legislation in the nation and children continue to be slaughtered on a continuing basis – and way more than were shot in school shootings.] [OCS: You want common sense? The face reality and the fact that it was the government, at both the federal (FBI) and local levels that failed these children. The shooter was well-known to both – and yet did little or nothing to prevent the shooting. Why are you not speaking about the lack of protection for schools? Why are you not screaming about the Obama initiative that gave school-age criminals and crazies a pass so they did not adversely affect your manufactured statistics?]