DIANE FEINSTEIN: "WE MUST DO SOMETHING"

The single most important question you seem never to ask is: what laws, including those on the books, would have prevented this tragedy and why do you believe criminals and crazies will respect or obey the law? And why are you ignoring the Obama-era policy that allowed this to happen, or calling for the investigation of the FBI and the local police for their failure to protect these children when the threat was known to be credible and exigent? So get your saggy ass off your high horse and consider that the best way to protect children is not to build even larger victim pools with your nonsensical gun free zones.
Have you ever noticed that the minority neighborhoods are awash with weapons, some fully automatic, yet you find these school shootings perpetrated by white, middle-class children? Why do you think that is? Because the useful progressive idiots in the schools want to turn little boys into obedient little girls or put them on psychotropic drugs if they don’t conform? Where are the men teachers – and not the emasculated metrosexuals? Where are the discipline and punishment? There is a lot wrong – but it has nothing to do with the millions of law-abiding gun owners who want to protect their country from tyranny, criminals, and crazies.
An Update From Senator Dianne Feinstein
COMMONSENSE GUN SAFETY LAWS
Feinstein Speaks on Gun Legislation on National Walkout Day (March 14, 2018)
“We must act. We cannot continue to sit in this room and other rooms week after week and simply do nothing. High school students who have lost their friends are literally begging us to take action to get these guns off the streets and out of our schools.”
Feinstein Slams White House Plan to Arm Teachers (March 12, 2018)
“To no one’s surprise, the president’s words of support for stronger gun safety laws proved to be hollow. Responding to the murder of 17 students and educators by endorsing the gun lobby’s platform is a shameful abdication of the president’s responsibility to lead. Shame on you, Mr. President.”
Feinstein Calls for Gun Safety Legislation (March 1, 2018)
“I hope that we can finally come together to work on gun violence reforms that will make a difference, today and in the future.”
Feinstein Bill Raises Age to Buy Assault Weapons from 18 to 21 (February 28, 2018)
“If you can’t buy a beer, you shouldn’t be able to buy a weapon of war. While we need to do much more to reform our gun laws, ensuring teenagers can’t legally buy weapons of war is a commonsense step forward.”
Feinstein Calls for Hearing on Assault Weapons Ban (February 22, 2018)
“Our country is in the midst of a significant conversation on gun reform, and our bill to ban assault weapons, which is before the Judiciary Committee, deserves a hearing.”
Feinstein Speaks on Parkland Shooting (February 15, 2018)
“I feel a kind of anger today. You know, the custom is don’t speak about it. You just express grief on the day after. Well, I’m tired of just doing that. I’m tired of children getting shot.”
Bottom line ...
Perhaps we should inquire into how you and your husband used confidential non-public knowledge to line your pockets. Or why you voluntarily swore an oath to uphold and protect the Constitution but try to subvert it and the Second Amendment with your progressive socialist democrat nonsense?
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius