CITIGROUP ATTEMPTS TO REGULATE GUNS: DOES LITTLE OR NOTHING ABOUT TERRORISTS AND HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATORS

In a display of extreme virtue signaling, it appears that Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat has no qualms about attempting to regulate U.S. gun manufacturers, dealers, and buyers by restricting their access to funds …

… but appears to have little problem with the Citigroup ownership position of members of the Saudi Royal family whose institutional torture, support of terrorism, and well-known human rights violation may pose a greater threat to the United States than all of the domestic gun manufacturers.

Citi’s Challenge Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding Co., which has held Citigroup shares since 1991, increased its stake during the global financial crisis as shares plunged. While the size of Alwaleed’s position isn’t disclosed, neither he nor his company were listed among owners with a stake of 5 percent or more in the New York-based lender’s latest proxy filing this year. Broad Support The bank’s base of support in Saudi Arabia is broader than Alwaleed, according to two people familiar with the company’s operations in the kingdom who asked to remain anonymous. Citigroup executives have long cultivated relationships with power brokers, like members of the royal family or high-ranking officials, and don’t rely on Alwaleed for bank business such as licensing, one of them said. <Source>

How is it that a member of the Saudi delegation in West Los Angeles and a Saudi-financed Culver City Mosque appears to have been intimately involved with the 9/11 attackers – the majority of whom were Saudis?

Zacarias Moussaoui, a convicted 9/11 co-conspirator, says members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family helped finance al Qaeda in the years just prior to the 2001 terrorist attacks. The Saudi government says that “there is no evidence to support Moussaoui’s claim,” citing U.S. government investigations. Who’s right? We can’t say for sure, in part because a 2002 joint House-Senate report contains a 28-page section on al Qaeda’s “specific sources of foreign support” that remains classified. However, the bipartisan 9/11 Commission — which investigated the leads produced by the earlier congressional report — said in its 2004 report that it “found no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded the organization,” referring to al Qaeda. <Source>

Saudi Envoy in L.A. Is Deported -- Prayer leader at King Fahd Mosque is suspected of having links to terrorists, officials say. A Saudi consular official and Muslim prayer leader based in Los Angeles was denied entry to the United States this week and expelled from the country because of suspected terrorist links, according to law enforcement officials and documents. Fahad al Thumairy, 31, part of the Saudi Consulate here since 1996, was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday after arriving on a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt. He carried a Saudi passport and an A-2 visa normally issued to diplomats or government dignitaries. U.S. authorities, acting on undisclosed intelligence information, revoked the visa in March -- a fact apparently unknown to al Thumairy. After two days in custody, al Thumairy was expelled from the country Thursday and put aboard a Frankfurt-bound flight with connections to Saudi Arabia, officials said. The terms of his expulsion ban him from returning to the United States for five years. <Source>

“The aftermath of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks may not in itself prompt extensive market-based volatility,” Citigroup wrote in a report, suggesting that financial markets “treat such developments as idiosyncratic and the unfortunate reality of a world where large-scale carnage has become an almost daily, if sickening, development.” <Source>

Since there is no linkage between the millions of law-abiding gun owners and the actions of a relatively few criminals and crazies who do not respect nor obey laws, perhaps we should apply the same standard to Citigroup and demand that the government order the divestment of all funds or ownership participations in Citigroup by any nation that is a gross human rights violator.

After all, it is a matter of fair play. Just as Citigroup wants to punish innocent and law-abiding parties over gun rights, perhaps we should seek the punishment of Citigroup for financially supporting regimes that engage in torture, terrorism, and human rights violation.

Citigroup is so screwed.

