CALIFORNIA: INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING PRIORITIES

Are you willing to perpetuate the sinkhole that is the Browndoggle train to nowhere?

The estimated cost for the so-called California High-Speed rail project connecting Los Angeles to San Francisco would be between $77.3 BILLION and $98.1 BILLION, and the earliest a partial segment between San Francisco and Bakersfield would be 2029. The train will never pay for itself and would become a little-used, union-run artifact over time.

Would the money be better allocated for more hydroelectric dams to ensure that California does not remain vulnerable to a prolonged drought by capturing and storing sufficient water during the rainy years?

Would the money be better allocated to repair, replace, harder, and build-out California’s electrical grid to ensure sustainability against a mass coronal ejection of nuclear EMP pulse?

Would the money be better allocated to a nuclear desalination system?

Would the money be better spent to build-out refinery capacity to avoid those unavoidable gasoline price spikes when a single refinery performs preventive maintenance?

Would the money be better spent for more prisons to keep violent criminals out of our communities?

Yes, you could have all of the above projects paid for by the nearly $1 TRILLION in estimated costs to build and operate a train to nowhere.

Yes, this is the reason you need to return Republicans to office and break the hold unions have on Democrat politicians and our municipal and state governments.

Bottom line …

Do you want to continue the waste, fraud, and abuse that is the modus operandi of the progressive socialist democrats?

Do you want to continue the programs that attract one-third of the nation’s welfare recipients and supports illegal aliens with their poverty, illiteracy, disease, and crime as if we were Mexico’s welfare system?

Do you want to allow gangs to run rampant through the inner cities and have the rule of law suspended for a particular class of evildoers?

Do you want to allow violent criminals to be placed back on our streets?

Do you want to be branded a racist, bigot, homophobe, or transphobic when you disagree with a progressive socialist democrat?

If you have had enough – it is time to put Republicans back in office. If for no other reason than to tell the progressive socialist democrats that they need to work for the people who pay their salaries and not for the unions.

We are so screwed.

-- steve