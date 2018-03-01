BEFORE YOU INVEST IN CALIFORNIA

How is it that California keeps issuing bonds and borrows from a variety of lenders – while not issuing a realistic “investor warning?”

California has an openly toxic legislature governed by radical progressives who refuse to curtail or at least prioritize spending.

California has an openly toxic legislature governed by radical progressives who defy federal immigration laws and spend a significant amount of money on unconstitutional court actions.

California has an openly toxic legislature governed by radical progressives who invite individuals who have little to offer other than manual labor while they destroy our infrastructure with their poverty, illiteracy, disease, criminal activities, and worst of all, refusal to assimilate.

California has an openly toxic legislature governed by radical progressives who are constantly imposing new regulations and raising taxes and fees so that the creators and producers are leaving the state, thus concentrating the number of welfare seekers and illegal aliens into a potent force.

California has an openly toxic legislature governed by radical progressives who refuse to enforce voter identification laws and open watch illegal aliens vote in elections.

California has an openly toxic legislature governed by radical progressives who are selected and influence by progressive unions who have pushed the taxpayer away from the negotiating table to essentially negotiate with themselves to rob the State Treasury and burden each and every Californian with profligate salaries and benefits far in excess of those available in the private sector.

Not a single word about toxic governance, mismanagement, waste, fraud, and abuse …

Despite significant budgetary improvements during the last several years, there remain a number of budget risks that threaten the financial condition of the State’s General Fund. These risks include the threat of recession, potentially unfavorable changes to federal fiscal policies, and the significant unfunded liabilities of the two main retirement systems managed by State entities, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (“CalPERS”) and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (“CalSTRS”). The State has committed to significant increases in annual payments to these systems to reduce the unfunded liabilities, and the 2017-18 Budget includes a $6 billion supplemental payment to CalPERS that the Department of Finance projects will save $11 billion in State contributions to CalPERS from all State fund sources over

the next two decades, assuming actuarial and investment assumptions are realized. See EXHIBIT 1—“PENSION SYSTEMS—CalPERS—Member and State Contributions.” The State also has a significant unfunded liability with respect to other postemployment benefits (“OPEB”). Important strategies to start prefunding these costs were established in 2015. After the conclusion of recent collective bargaining efforts nearly all State employees now contribute towards prefunding OPEB costs. See “CURRENT STATE BUDGET—Economic and Budget Risks” and “STATE FINANCES—OTHER ELEMENTS—Pension Systems” and “—Retiree Health Care Costs.” There can be no assurances that the State will not face fiscal stress and cash pressures

again, or that other changes in the State or national economies or in State or federal policies will not materially adversely affect the financial condition of the State’s General Fund.

Bottom line …

California’s progressive socialist democrats pose a clear and present danger to all Californians, and to the United States of America.

So why doesn’t the Securities and Exchange Commission and other financial regulatory agencies demand a “red letter” warning on all securities advising that the State of California is running a Ponzi Scheme and rapidly running out of suckers? Or why don’t the major ratings agencies downgrade California securities until the clear and present danger is cured?

We are so screwed.

-- steve