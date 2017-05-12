IS AMERICA IS SUPPORTING PALESTINIAN TERRORISM?

America is supporting Palestinian terrorism with cold cash …

Yes, that’s right – our country is supporting Palestinian terrorism with approximately $300 million in humanitarian aid going to the corrupt Palestinian government which pays the families of terrorists martyred in the cause of Islam a lifetime stipend. A win-win for the devil; the terrorist believes he will be going to heaven and his family will be well taken care of.







How many Americans have heard of Taylor Force, the West Point graduate, and former Army Officer who was touring in Tel Aviv, Israel with fellow students from Vanderbilt University when he was stabbed to death by a Palestinian terrorist in an attack that wounded ten other people? The attacker was shot by police. < Source >

The pending legislation has passed the House (12/05/2017) and is now stuck in the Senate …

H.R.1164 — 115th Congress (2017-2018)

Taylor Force Act

This bill prohibits certain assistance under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 from being made available for the West Bank and Gaza unless the Department of State certifies that the Palestinian Authority: is taking steps to end acts of violence against U.S. and Israeli citizens perpetrated by individuals under its jurisdictional control, such as the March 2016 attack that killed former Army officer Taylor Force;

is publicly condemning such acts of violence and is investigating, or cooperating in investigations of, such acts; and

has terminated payments for acts of terrorism against U.S. and Israeli citizens to any individual who has been convicted and imprisoned for such acts, to any individual who died committing such acts, and to family members of such an individual. <Source: Congress>

Bottom line …

This is a no-brainer and makes me wonder exactly what do Senators do all day other than fund-raise, meet with lobbyists, and hang out in their caucuses? Which brings to mind, why do the American people let Congress get away with pushing those faux-crisis bills in the midnight hours when nobody is paying attention – let alone reading and understanding what they are actually voting on?

The Taylor Force Act needs to be passed NOW – without DELAY.

-- steve