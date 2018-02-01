Why is the mainstream media seem so blind to the fact that the Russian collusion happened on Barack Obama’s watch?
- The misuse of the intelligence agencies to spy on domestic Americans happened on Barack Obama’s watch.
- The Hillary email scandal, the compromise of the DNC and other email systems happened on Obama’s watch.
- The compromise of the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation to cover-up Obama Administration scandals happened on Barack Obama’s watch.
So I have but a few basic questions:
- Why Trump?
- Why is the GOP sitting back and watching the Obamacons in the bureaucracy and the mainstream media continue with a materially false narrative?
- Does Obama and his Administration get a pass because he is Black?
- Did the FBI and the intelligence agencies compromise the GOP leadership and are they being blackmailed into submission.
- Or, is it simply a case of GOP corruption by complacency?
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius