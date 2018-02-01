My Photo
Subscribe to this blog's feed

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Recent Posts

Creative Commons License

« AMERICAN ASSOCIATION for the ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE THROWS SCIENCE UNDER THE BUS IN FAVOR OF FASHION AND POLITICS | Main

WHY TRUMP?

Why is the mainstream media seem so blind to the fact that the Russian collusion happened on Barack Obama’s watch?

  • The misuse of the intelligence agencies to spy on domestic Americans happened on Barack Obama’s watch.
  • The Hillary email scandal, the compromise of the DNC and other email systems happened on Obama’s watch.
  • The compromise of the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation to cover-up Obama Administration scandals happened on Barack Obama’s watch.

So I have but a few basic questions:

  • Why Trump?
  • Why is the GOP sitting back and watching the Obamacons in the bureaucracy and the mainstream media continue with a materially false narrative?
  • Does Obama and his Administration get a pass because he is Black?
  • Did the FBI and the intelligence agencies compromise the GOP leadership and are they being blackmailed into submission.
  • Or, is it simply a case of GOP corruption by complacency?

gop-2018

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

| | | Pin It! | | |

Comments