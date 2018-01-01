WHY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS A FAILURE AND WE NEED A SPECIAL PROSECUTOR

Starting from the premise that the government would never abuse its power, high-ranking government officials would not use extra-judicial (i.e. illegal) means to advance their own party’s political agenda, noted political figures would not use their office for self-enrichment, and nobody would cover-up evidence of wrongdoing – and you are insane for thinking otherwise -- is the basis of the problem.

Because it is a bald-faced LIE! There is a problem, and our elected officials and mainstream media are engaged in a cover-up lest they are revealed as corrupt charlatans are ousted from office or lose their livelihood.

Fact: The government is made up of individuals, some scrupulously honest, some thoroughly corrupt, and most indifferent as long as they get paid, and their day-to-day life is tolerable or pleasant.

Fact: Both political parties are seeking to perpetuate their power, increase their membership, and fund their activities. Thus they are partisan and may cross the line of honest and ethical behavior in the pursuit of their partisanship.

Fact: It is the duty of Congress to independently oversee the agencies in the Executive Branch as part of a system of constitutional checks and balances.

Fact: All of the members of an oversight committee should be ethical and working in concert to bring transparency and accountability to the agencies they oversee – not to engage in partisan conflict that destroys the intent of our forefathers with systemic hostility, lying, and leaking.

Fact: While individual members of the mainstream media might be biased in favor of or against one political party or one particular candidate, it is the duty of professional journalists to identify and disclose those biases.

Fact: Commentators are a different story and should always be identified as such. There is no such thing as a journalist-commentator as to be a commentator is to explain and spin the facts, not simply to report the facts without drawing conclusions.

Fact: Commenting on obviously false stories as a means to introduce a topic and perpetuate a false and misleading narrative without correction is as problematical as a corporate policy dictating how facts should be interpreted and shaded based on corporate agendas.

Fact: Most often where journalists have been compromised is when they went forward with a story featuring anonymous sources and suggested that the story has been corroborated by multiple independent sources. Should it be determined that the sources did not make innocent mistakes, and it is determined that the sources colluded on a narrative and/or provided or pointed to other corroborative – and colluding -- sources, the names of the sources (even if government employees) should be disclosed to both the media and the public as being either partisan or corrupt, or possibly both.

In the past year, we have been told that candidate and now-President Donald Trump, members of his family, or aides and associates colluded with the Russians to alter the course of the 2016 presidential election. And since no evidence, even after a year and the expenditure of millions of taxpayer dollars (you didn’t think this was free did you?), there is no evidence of such collusion. Now the very same individuals who were promoting this meme have moved on to a story of “obstruction of justice” that demands an impeachment hearing with the potential ouster of the President of the United States. A collective, concerted attempted silent coup d'état against a duly elected President and his Administration.

Bottom line …

Fact: Unfortunately, during the course of advancing the various stories, many based on “leaked” information, we have seen evidence that top-level elected officials have demonstrably broken the law and are now engaging in a systemic and mutual cover-up.

Fact: We have seen where the Director of the FBI admitted he leaked a classified memo to a friend who in turn provided it to the New York Times as an anonymous source with the sole purpose of bringing about the appointment of a Special Counsel.

Fact: We have seen where the appointed Special Council, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, and now Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were involved in a Russian effort to obtain 20% of America’s uranium resources and hid material facts from Congress regarding the sale.

Fact: We have seen evidence that seems to suggest that both Bill Clinton, personally, and the Clinton Foundation may have materially benefited from the government approvals necessary to effect the sale of this uranium.

Fact: We have seen evidence where Hillary Clinton and a number of her colleagues and cronies violated the Espionage Act by illegally mishandling classified information – with specific intent to ensure that the contents of emails were not available to the government, to subpoena, and to the public. There is also some suggestion that Hillary Clinton was subject to being blackmailed using a trove of emails recovered from Hillary’s closest aide Huma Abedin’s computer which was found in the possession of her husband, Representative Anthony Weiner.

Fact: These events go beyond mere coincidence and present a clear picture of a pattern and practice of corruption that needs to be investigated and punished.

Fact: We are screwed if we allow our elected officials to manipulate our country for their own benefit over the will of “We the People.”

-- steve