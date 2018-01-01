WHAT IF THE TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE IS THE RESULT OF A POLITICAL TRICK GONE VIRAL?

What should Americans think if the evidence developed by multiple sources actually points to a political dirty trick that somehow went beyond its original intent and turned viral?

1. We are now learning that there allegedly may be a “second dossier” detailing many of the same observations and activities that appeared in the “Steele Dossier.”

2. That the author of this second dossier may be an individual named Cody Shearer, a known long-time Clinton political operative with a dubious reputation and a penchant for political dirty tricks.

3. That this individual, Cody Shearer, allegedly may have had contact with both Fusion GPS and former British spy Christopher Steele to provide them with the material they presented to others under their name, including the FBI, members of Congress (specifically Senator John McCain), and, of course, the media.

4. We know that the Steele Dossier was funded by the Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee using Marc Elias, an attorney with Perkins-Coie, to hide the origin of the payments and to distance the campaign and committee from what was clearly a “dirty political trick.”

5. That it is alleged that the Steele Dossier, possibly created out of whole cloth, was not only the basis of the Trump-Russia collusion meme but may have been given to a FISA Court judge to support a wiretap request for a temporary advisor to the Trump campaign and who publicly had contact with Russians socially or during the course of his legal business affairs. And that the representations the warrant request may have been misleading to the Court.

6. It is suggested that high-ranking members of the Department of Justice and the FBI, believing Hillary Clinton would be the next President of the United States and could provide immunity from any criminal wrongdoing, continued to press the Trump/Russia collusion meme up until the time that Trump won the 2018 election, and then these very individuals may have been forced into “cover-up” mode; stonewalling Congressional requests and otherwise attempting to obstruct justice.

7. We know that former FBI Director, James Comey, admitted that he provided documents – said to contain classified information – to a friend who leaked them to the New York Times with the specific intent of having a Special Prosecutor appointed to examine any Trump/Russia collusion. And, there are other various and sundry other illegal acts, including derailing the Hillary Clinton investigation on numerous grounds along with providing her colleagues with a pass lest they testify against her in a desperate act of self-preservation.

Bottom line …

We will wait for the Nunes memo to be revealed later today.

If this substantiates any portion of this conjecture and supposition, a Special Prosecutor would be a must. With this big of a stick in his hand, I would not be surprised if Trump lets everyone off the hook in exchange for the wall and the original DACA quotes, not to mention green-lighting any infrastructure budget request. But is Trump smart enough to ensure that the progressive socialist democrats do not reverse his gains during the next election – in which case he would have squandered his political capital, and the miscreants remain unpunished for egregious criminal acts?

And I can’t help wondering if Cody Shearer will we the 2018 Vince Foster?

We are so screwed.

-- steve