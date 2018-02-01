THE OTHER BILL OF AMERICAN BILL OF RIGHTS ...

We, the sensible people of the United States, in an attempt to help everyone get along, restore some semblance of justice, avoid any more riots, keep our nation safe, promote positive behavior and secure the blessings of debt-free liberty to ourselves and our great-great-great grandchildren, hereby try one more time to ordain and establish some common sense guidelines for the terminally whiny, guilt-ridden, delusional and other liberal, commie, pinko bedwetters. [OCS: I guess the term privileged snowflake had not come in to popular use when this was written in 1999. Nor did the author see the that the GOP has become the party corrupted by complacency. Where RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) like Senator John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and others – including Mitt Romney – jump the aisle to join demonstrably un-American politicians wreak havoc on this blessed nation.] We hold these truths to be self-evident: that a whole lot of people were confused by the Bill of Rights and are so dim that they require a Bill of No Rights. ARTICLE I: You do not have the right to a new car, big screen color TV or any other form of wealth. More power to you if you can legally acquire them, but no one is guaranteeing anything. [I find it amazing that the poorest among us often have large-screen televisions, satellite dishes, and live beyond the wildest dreams of people in other, less fortunate countries. Yet these are the people who often are screaming the loudest about wealth inequality, social justice, and exhibit a hatred for our country. These are the people who point to socialist/communist people’s paradise but ignore the fact that people from these regions are pouring into the United States, with few defections crossing the other way over protected borders.] ARTICLE II: You do not have the right to never be offended. This country is based on freedom, and that means freedom for everyone—not just you! You may leave the room, turn the channel, express a different opinion, etc., but the world is full of idiots, and probably always will be. [OCS: Ask yourself why those who speak about free speech are often the very ones to suppress it? Why the people who claim to be tolerant are among the most intolerant among us? And the people that shout racism and bigotry at the top of their lungs are among the most bigoted, biased, and racist among us? Want an example? Look at the Black Congressional Caucus where many are socialists or communists and everything is viewed through the prism of race – the rest of their constituents be damned.] ARTICLE III: You do not have the right to be free from harm. If you stick a screwdriver in your eye, learn to be more careful, do not expect the tool manufacturer to make you and all your relatives independently wealthy. [OCS: Commonsense dictates that police, fire, medical, and other critical services cannot be everywhere they are needed, when they are needed. And, that the delay could cost you your life – whether or not from a heart attack or a murderous assailant. Yet, those who defend themselves often find themselves responsible for the initiators and perpetrators of crimes. And, even worse, the tool manufacturer (i.e. gun manufacturer) is assigned a greater portion of the blame than the individual who has chosen to pull the trigger. Life is a risky business and you assume the risk – insuring to mitigate risks where practically and financially practical.] ARTICLE IV: You do not have the right to free food and housing. Americans are the most charitable people to be found, and will gladly help anyone in need, but we are quickly growing weary of subsidizing generation after generation of professional couch potatoes who achieve nothing more than the creation of another generation of professional couch potatoes. [OCS: Here in California we have approximately one-third of the welfare recipients in the nation. Which should come as no surprise given the generous benefits provided by a political system whose engorged unionized bureaucracy profits from servicing the “poverty” industry. The true extent of the giving is almost always masked by grants to religious organizations who actually provide the services to the needy. The idea that you need two-years of government assistance to find a job which supports your family and is “fulfilling” is nonsense. So is the idea of the $100,000 janitor and $30,000 burger flipper] ARTICLE V: You do not have the right to free health care. That would be nice, but from the looks of public housing, we’re just not interested in public health care. [OCS: If you believe that your government, elected officials and bureaucrats, can manage a healthcare system, one need only look at the healthcare provided to our veterans and American Indians – or the healthcare provided in poor and minority areas. It should come as no surprise that you control the economy through the control of energy and that you control the populace by controlling healthcare.] ARTICLE VI: You do not have the right to physically harm other people. If you kidnap, rape, intentionally maim or kill someone, don’t be surprised if the rest of us get together and kill you. [OCS: Commonsense would tell you that crazies and criminals do not respect the law and that we do not need any more gun control laws. Murder is already a crime. Assault is already a crime. And gun-free zones only produce soft-targets that enlarge the potential victim pool. As for so-called “hate crimes,” you are just as dead if your murderer called you one of those upsetting names than you would be if they never spoke a word.] ARTICLE VII: You do not have the right to the possessions of others. If you rob, cheat or coerce away the goods or services of other citizens, don’t be surprised if the rest of us get together and lock you away in a place where you still won’t have the right to a big-screen color TV or a life of leisure. [OCS: It is amazing that the politicians are willing to severely punish criminals (with some exceptions for minorities) but like all other legislation, exempt themselves from the consequences of the legislation they impose on “We the People.” Wealth redistribution – the legal looting of America’s private property – is little more than a political scheme to gain and maintain political power by purchasing votes with other people’s money.] ARTICLE VIII: You don’t have the right to demand that our children risk their lives in foreign wars to soothe your aching conscience. We hate oppressive governments and won’t lift a finger to stop you from going to fight if you’d like. However, we do not enjoy parenting the entire world and do not want to spend so much of our time battling each and every little tyrant with a military uniform and funny hat. [OCS: War is big business.Not only do the defense contractors make money hand-over-fist, but they also provide jobs to voters in sensitive political districts. Our government is hiding the true costs of conflict by using independent contractors whose tragic deaths do not have to be reported and are out of the media spotlight. Is there little doubt that some of those BILLIONS of missing dollars (often arriving on pallets stacked high with shrink-wrapped hundred-dollar bills) do not find their way back to our domestic politicians and special interests? In conflict, the enemy always has a vote – not so much the American citizen.] ARTICLE IX: You don’t have the right to a job. All of us sure want you to have one, and will gladly help you along in hard times, but we expect you to take advantage of the opportunities in education and vocational training laid before you to make yourself useful. [OCS: Have you ever noticed that not only do the progressive socialist Democrats claim you have a right to a job, but attempt to coerce you into a socialist-inspired union to protect your job from a management who is trying to curb waste, fraud, and abuse in the workforce? It should surprise nobody that the key tenets of socialism are the state’s ownership of formerly private property and control over the means of production along with the labor required to survive.] ARTICLE X: You do not have the right to happiness. Being an American means that you have the right to pursue happiness—which by the way, is a lot easier if you are unencumbered by an overabundance of idiotic laws created by those of you who were confused by the Bill of Rights. [This is one of the key differentiators between the progressive socialist democrats and other Americans. Americans believe in equal opportunity and progressives believe in a strong central totalitarian government needed to produce equal outcomes. Even if those outcomes mean shared misery, suffering, and a life spent working for the state you theoretically control.] <Source: Backwoods Home Magazine Issue #56 • March/April, 1999>