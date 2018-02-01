THE GOP TURNS PROGRESSIVE AND IS LYING TO AMERICA

How many people remember when the Republican Party stood for fiscal conservatism, smaller government, and lower taxes?

What the leadership said …

“Americans know we face a fiscal crisis not because we tax too little, but because we spend too much.” ~ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

“As Chairman of the House Budget Committee, I assure you that we want to work with the President to restrain federal spending.” ~ House Speaker Paul Ryan

“President Obama has almost doubled our national debt to more than $19 trillion and growing. And yet, what do we have to show for it? Our roads and bridges are falling apart, our airports are in Third World condition, and forty-three million Americans are on food stamps.” ~ President Donald J. Trump

“We are not looking to fill all of those positions. Don't need many of them — reduce the size of government.” ~ President Donald J. Trump

And yet, the Republicans have given the progressives everything they want – and then some …

The U.S. Deficit was $587 billion in Obama’s last year, and it grew to $666 billion in President Trump’s first year in office, mainly due to locked-in Congressional spending in the previous years.

Now we see that the Trump Administration is projected to generate a deficit of $1 TRILLION, not including Trump’s proposal to spend another $1 TRILLION on infrastructure projects; most of which are governed by political considerations and are subject to cost-overruns and time delays. Some are little more than overpriced union make-work projects that will never meet their re-payment or usefulness objectives.

The slimeball politicians on both sides are lying …

How many people understand that funding for Social Security, the US Postal Service, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, disaster relief, and some military expenses are treated as off-budget expenditures and never make their way into highly publicized discussions and media reports. Not to mention one of the biggest items, unfunded liabilities which morph into real costs in the future. These are items manipulated away from the public view by unelected bureaucrats. Budgets usually turn into floor amounts that are increased in future years.

Even worse is the "front-loading" of spending while explaining that the benefits will occur in years 7 through 10 -- full well knowing that the details of the legislation will have been forgotten in the sands of time or modified by subsequent legislation. With many of the marginal politicians out of office.

Bottom line …

Donald Trump, who has acted rather conservatively up to this point, is about to throw GOP tradition under the bus. Will the GOP even begin to articulate what it really stands for in the 2018 and 2020 elections? Or will it, hell-bent on “triangulating” Democrat positions, simply advance the progressive agenda at an unbelievable pace?

I can’t help but recall comedian George Carlin’s rules …

9. “Beware of intuition and gut instincts, they are completely unreliable. Instead develop preconceived notions and don’t waiver unless someone tells you to. Then change your mind and adopt their point of view. But only if they seem to know what they are talking about.” 10. “Never give up on an idea simply because it is bad and doesn’t work. Cling to it even when it is hopeless. Anyone can cut and run, but it takes a very special person to stay with something that is stupid and harmful.” 14. “Beware also of the dangerous trap of looking ahead; it will only get you in trouble. Instead try to drift along from day to day in a meandering fashion. don’t get sidetracked with some foolish ‘plan.” 15. “Finally, enjoy yourself all of the time, and do whatever you want. Don’t be seduced by that mindless chatter going around about ‘responsibility.’ That’s exactly the sort of thing that can ruin your life.”

We are so screwed.

-- steve