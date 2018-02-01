SUPREME COURT TAKES ON MANDATORY UNION DUES FROM PUBLIC EMPLOYEES

Erwin Chemerinsky, a famed radical leftist constitutional law professor and newly-hired Dean of the University of California, Berkeley, Law School argues that the Supreme Court should “practice judicial restraint” and not overturn “the choices of legislatures in California and elsewhere and no need to overrule four decades of precedents” when it comes to forcing public employees to pay union dues.

There are those who want the Court to uphold existing law “to preserve the collection of “fair share” dues from non-members who benefit from collective bargaining” and those who believe that being forced to pay dues to an organization that does not represent their political sensibilities is tantamount to a denial of their First Amendment free speech rights.

Chemerinsky frames the debate: “The challengers claim that it is unconstitutional compelled speech to force non-union members to pay for union activities, even though they benefit from them. They are urging the Supreme Court to find that forcing them to pay dues for the collective bargaining activities of the union violates their First Amendment rights.

And the proceeds to demolish the opposition argument: “There are many problems with this argument. We all are constantly forced to pay for things where we disagree; that does mean we are being forced to speak. All of us see our tax dollars go to pay for many things we dislike, but no one would think of that as compelled speech. Students are required to pay student activity fees that go for speakers and other things with which they might disagree. But the Supreme Court expressly rejected the argument that this violates the First Amendment.” Summarizing his argument with, “Having our money go to support something we dislike is not compelled speech. Non-union members can say, or not say, anything they want. They have the First Amendment right to not join the union.”

The wrong argument, the wrong issue …

The central issue is not about the public employees and their right to free speech, but the right of “We the People” to be free from mandating the funding an organization that represents a major conflict of interest which promotes political corruption and disadvantages “We the People.”

My thesis is that public employee unions have pushed the people out of the bargaining process. Allowing union-chosen and union-supported politicians to bargain against the union that supports their political activities with campaign funds, voter support, and media attention. A clear and present danger to fair and honest dealing.

There is no doubt in my mind that politicians in the State of California are beholden to the public employee unions and often set up straw man bargaining positions which they then knock down with the compromise that actually represents the union’s position.

How can public officials, in good faith, allow contracts that promote fraudulent manipulation and abuse? Where employees receive defined benefits – at an increased expense to the taxpayer – where defined contributions are the rule in the private sector? Where unfunded pension liabilities threaten to bankrupt our municipalities and eventually cause a revolution in the State of California when the creators and producers have left the state – leaving behind a disproportionate number of takers. And, in many cases, the municipality or state becomes the collection agency for the unions at a great expense to the public – including the denial of jobs to employees who disagree with the corrupt and radical positions of public employee unions. Not to mention tenure and the difficulty in firing incompetent, malfeasant, or criminal employees.

Bottom line …

Should the public allow public employees to support an organization that represents a clear conflict of interests in that it promotes corrupt public officials, wants to increase operating costs, raise taxes to cover unfunded pension liabilities for pensions riddled with manipulative fraud, and rejects operational efficiencies so as to increase membership?

We are so screwed.

-- steve

Reference link: Janus v. American Federation (MARK JANUS, Petitioner, v. AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY, AND MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES, COUNCIL 31, ET AL., Respondents.)