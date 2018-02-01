STUDENT'S IGNORANT COMMENTS PROVE WHY THEY HAVE NO PLACE IN A LEGITIMATE DEBATE ON GUN CONTROL

While Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg has a right to his opinions, the idea that such opinions are well-informed and useful is quite another thing …

In a televised interview on MSNBC, Hogg appears to be defending an armed resource officer who never entered the high school in Parkland, Florida school where an active shooting spree left 17 people dead and many others injured.

Hogg asks, “Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15, even with a Glock?” Further claiming that School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is “just like every other police officer out there at heart — is a good person.”

Fact: at the time of the shooting the School Resource Officer did not know the weapon was an AR-15 and as far a weapons go, the AR-15 is not one of the more powerful rifles.

And that’s the problem …

Like most well-intentioned progressives it is all about feelings rather than the facts.

Fact: For 30+ years sworn police officer Peterson took the people’s money after taking an oath to serve and protect the public.

Fact: During the course of his 30+ years as a police officer, Peterson received both general and specific training on how to handle imminent threats while remaining safe.

Fact: There were many preliminary reports indicating that there was a lone gunman and his location was known.

Yes, nobody, civilian or sworn police officer likes to “go down the barrel of an AR-15, even with a Glock.” But that is not the tactical situation faced by Officer Peterson. This was not high noon at the O.K. Corral; the officer did not face his assailant face-to-face separated by a short distance in a hallway. This was not a shooting free for all. In fact, that day was a one-way shooting gallery with unarmed innocent targets.

About David Hogg ...

Three questions arise about David Hogg.

If he and his classmates suspected that the perpetrator of these heinous shootings was such a clear and present danger, why didn't he inform his father who was a former FBI agent?

Is David Hogg becoming a "crisis actor," traveling here and there to tell his story and to push his gun control agenda?

I wonder if there is a tax-exempt non-profit foundation in Hogg's future?

Bottom line …

At this point in time, Officer Peterson has tendered his resignation and retired on his pension. There is no way of knowing whether or not the officer was a coward, froze in disbelief in the face of an existential threat, or was in shock. And it really doesn’t matter because the officer was not where he was supposed to be, at the time he was needed, and faithfully discharging the duties of his office. Whatever happened, the officer has been shamed by the President of the United States and has earned an ignoble place in the footnotes of history.

But that’s not the issue. It is uninformed students condemning my NRA (life member, benefactor level) for curtailing legislation that would have stopped this tragedy. Which is pure bull-pucky. The sad fact is that criminals and crazies do not respect or obey the law. And, if it weren’t a gun, it would have been another weapon. If the progressive mainstream media didn’t place this tragic incident on a 24/7 loop and advanced their political agenda on the backs of dead students, copycats would not be encouraged to act similarly – especially if they wanted their “suicide” to achieve national recognition.

You may feel for the students whose lives have been changed by this tragic incident, but do not make the mistake of confusing victimhood with either knowledge or credibility.

Ask yourself why progressive prosecutors plea-bargain away the most serious gun changes in order to secure a “guaranteed” conviction on lesser crimes? Why the progressive prosecutors do not use the laws on the books to prosecute and penalize those who steal weapons, are felons in possession of a weapon, or who sell weapons illegally? Why are people with initial weapons charges given early release?

Since criminals and crazies do not respect nor obey the law --- and we have enough laws on the books now --- we are clearly being failed by our politicians and those agencies they supervise.

-- steve