SECRET HOUSE MEMO ON THE STEELE DOSSIER AND FISA COURT – HO HUM!

Perhaps former FBI Director James Comey was right when he Tweeted “That’s it?” …

While the “Memo” does not appear to be dishonest, misleading, or being responsible for wrecking the House intel committee, destroying trust with the intelligence community, damaging a relationship with the FISA court, and exposed classified investigation of an American citizen … it is less than a recitation and validation of the numerous leaks prior to the memo’s release than a clear demonstration that the top leadership of the DOJ and FBI had their own political agenda separate from the “official” investigation.

And considering the James Comey admitted to deliberately and knowingly leaking privileged (some say classified) information to the media through an intermediary with the sole purpose of bringing about the appointment of a special counsel, he should be immediately charged by the Attorney General with violation of the Espionage Act, perjury arising from lying to Congress under oath, and conspiracy to defraud the United States of his honest labor.

The key sentence in the Memo …

"Furthermore, [FBI] Deputy Director [Andrew] McCabe testified before the committee in December 2017 that no surveillance warrant would have been sought from the FISC without the Steele dossier information."



Read the memo in context.

The entire Trump-Russia meme appears to be a gigantic political fraud on the American public. Possibly to cover the fact that the Obama Administration was caught red-handed conducting domestic surveillance on American citizens with its targeted and wholesale “unmasking” -- and especially targeting opponents of the political party in power with the intent to “fix” the election. A serious crime. Or possibly to distract and cover-up additional crimes such as Obama knowingly transmitting classified information to Hillary’s inadequately protected computer under a pseudonym.

The big question is “WHY?” Why would high-ranking officials take such risks. The simple answer is the easiest to understand. These people thought, as did the mainstream media, that Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in for the Presidency and all of their transgressions would be overlooked – and in some cases rewarded. It is believed that Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey, and others would have remained in their jobs during a Hillary Clinton Administration.

More importantly …

The Steele Dossier alleged that temporary Trump Advisor Carter Page had plotted in 2016 with Russia’s top oil executive to influence U.S. foreign policy for a massive profit. This is unproven speculation. But what is known is that Hillary Clinton was complicit in providing the regulatory approvals that allowed Russia to gain control over 20% of America’s uranium production and Bill Clinton (personally) and the Clinton Foundation were apparently rewarded handsomely by actors associated with the transaction.

One might assume that the release of this information might …

(1) Encourage the FISA court to undertake its own investigation into manipulation of the warrant process and sanction with contempt and perjury charges any false and misleading information that was provided by the FBI and DOJ to the court under penalty of perjury. It appears that no actionable information may have been received in surveillance periods prior to seeking warrant renewals and that this error of omission might constitute proving misleading exculpatory evidence to the court.

(2) Encourage the Attorney General of the United States, Jeff Sessions, to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the entire FBI/DOJ handling of the Trump investigation, the Hillary Clinton investigation, the Clinton Foundation investigation, the IRS investigation, and most importantly, the allegations that U.S. intelligence agencies at the direction of the Obama Administration and key Obama-appointees illegally surveiled American citizens for political reasons.

(3) Encourage the empaneling of a grand jury to receive testimony on each of the foregoing politically-tainted investigatory failures and to re-visit scandals previously dismissed on political rather than evidentiary grounds.

(4) Encourage the removal of the Special Counsel given his “special relationships” with those he is investigating as well as all top officials and appointees of both the FBI and DOJ.

(5) Encourage the removal of Attorney Jeff Sessions for malfeasance as he may have recused himself in the Russia matter, but that did not preclude investigations of other issues such as the scandals involving Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, the IRS, and the illegal surveillance and unmasking of American individuals en mass by the Obama Administration.

(6) Suspend any and all investigations associated with the Dossier and open a criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Christopher, Steele, Glenn Simpson, and others on the charge of election tampering, obstruction of justice, perjury, and other crimes as discovered.

(7) Encourage the release of the “Adam Schiff” memo and a comparison with the facts as they are known.

Bottom line …

The release of this Committee work product memo was less than satisfying as there are no corroborating details such as the copies of the actual FISA warrants and renewals.

And, it appears that the progressive mainstream media outed itself in providing highly biased and inflammatory information based on anonymous government sources that were engaged in a political conspiracy that was tantamount to an attempt to oust the President of the United States in a silent coup d'état.

We are so screwed.

-- steve