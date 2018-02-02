PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS ARE INFECTING U.S. ATHLETICS

There is a malignant belief held by many progressive socialist democrats that to be fair, inclusive, and diverse, organizations need to employ people by class. With the number of people in each class representing their class’s proportional representation in the general population. There are genetic and environmental factors that influence performance. And you select and support the best of the best, not look for athletes on the basis of their color or sexual identity. And for the militant feminists, there is a physical reason that most sports separate men and women. And it has nothing to do with disadvantaging women athletes over their male counterparts when it comes to performance in the arena.

The idea that you should field any team based on any criteria other than absolute excellence is an anathema to a sport.

Trying to make Team USA look more like America The U.S. Olympic Committee says it’s taking its most diverse team ever to a Winter Games, an impressive and deserved boast that requires a caveat of sorts. Yes, USOC officials are pleased the team includes more African Americans and Asian Americans — and even the first two openly gay men — than recent winter squads. But they also realize this year’s U.S. Olympic team, not unlike those of most other nations gathering in PyeongChang this week, is still overwhelmingly white. “We’re not quite where we want to be,” said Jason Thompson, the USOC’s director of diversity and inclusion. “. . . I think full-on inclusion has always been a priority of Team USA. I think everybody’s always felt it should represent every American.” Team USA numbers 243 athletes, which is the largest team any nation has sent to a Winter Olympics. Of that group, 10 are African American — 4 percent — and another 10 are Asian American. The rest, by and large, are white. The Winter Games contingent is typically much smaller than its summer counterpart, but the demographic differences are striking. The United States took more than 550 athletes to the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. Of that group, more than 125 were African American — about 23 percent. <Source>

Diversity is fine for the USOC as an organization, but when it bleeds over into a sport, we are in deep, deep trouble.

“Diversity and inclusion are core values at the USOC because they make us better as an organization, ensuring that we’re capable of solving our complex business needs and equipped to provide the kind of support America’s athletes need. The more we include diverse perspectives and experiences in our work and thinking, the more likely we’ll be able to thrive in an incredibly competitive world.” – USOC CEO Scott Blackmun <Source>

Every person at the USOC should be about winning – fielding the best team available, supporting the athletes with the best medical and conditioning programs available, and subsidizing those who forego regular employment to engage in strict and grueling training regimens. Replace virtue signaling bureaucrats like Jason Thompson, who earned a master's and bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Wyoming and is a graduate of Harvard's John F. Kennedy School executive training program, with actual athletes. Let the USOC mine the group of talented, educated elite athletes that bring excellence and actual knowledge to the table.

If the USOC wants more diversity, let them promote sport – not classes of people along characteristics that have little or nothing to do with size, speed, agility, and mental toughness and everything to do with politics and media publicity. If you want to make people feel better about themselves, do it somewhere else, and leave the purity of competition alone. Those who want to compete will find a way to compete.

-- steve