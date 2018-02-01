OLYMPICS 2018: IT'S ABOUT SPORT -- NOT GAY VIRTUE SIGNALING

It appears that Freeskier Gus Kenworthy and figure skater Adam Rippon, labeled as the first two openly gay males participating in the 2018 Winder Olympics in North Korea have decided to politicize the Olympics and criticize the sitting United States Vice President while on foreign soil.

I was not aware that the LGBTQ community is an official sponsor of the U.S. Olympic efforts and for Kenworthy to claim he is so proud to be representing that community at the Olympics is wrong. He either represents the United States of America and ALL Americans or he should be sanctioned and given a trip home. As for the hashtag “TeamUSGay”, there is no such thing.

You may notice that these two said nothing about any of the Middle Eastern countries that severely repress homosexuality to the point of executing gays. But, then again, you don’t get progressive points for virtue signaling unless you denigrate President Trump or any member of his administration.

And, if you believe actions speak louder than words, one need only consider that numerous ice skaters have been flamboyantly gay and leaving no doubt as to their sexuality.

Bottom line …

If Olympic Athletes are allowed to make their causes public at the Olympics, where does it end? Would a Christian refuse to meet someone who supports abortion? Would there have been an uprising among the progressives is an Olympian refused to meet a Democrat President? Will all of the pet advocates make a point of the Korean dog meat industry or that dog meat is openly served at Korean venues?

The social and political divide is growing wider each year, with the progressive socialist democrats following the socialist/communist agenda of promoting class warfare in order to gain or maintain political power. At the Olympics, athletes should set aside their political agendas and concentrate on their sport and represent all Americans.

Speech is a powerful tool. But not when it promotes the tyranny of the minority. The truth is that it is unlikely that the minority will ever become the majority and to allow them the leverage to destroy the institutions of the majority is counterproductive. One can treat everybody fairly and equally under the law without becoming a progressive socialist democrat.

The progressives have destroyed too many of our American institutions with their political correctness, multiculturalism, and moral equivalency. In the final analysis, you join the U.S. Team knowing you are going to represent ALL Americans and not politicize sport – or you join some other team from a country that hates America.

We are so screwed.

-- steve