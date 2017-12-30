NUNES MEMO MISDIRECTION?

LOOK OVER THERE …\

What makes it important that the progressive socialist democrats knock-down the Nunes memo alleging FISA court abuse is that all of Special Counsel Mueller's investigatory work appears linked somewhat to the Steele Dossier which provided the impetus for recording conversations on Americans who were domestically surveilled. Since all of the evidence could be suppressed as "fruit of the poisonous tree," it is important that the FISA court warrants are valid.

While everyone is looking at the memo released by the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and reading the tea leaves, I believe that this memo is part of a classic case of “look over here” misdirection.

Many published reports are claiming that the most significant flaw in the memo is that its basic premise that the investigation into any alleged Trump-Russia collusion was sparked by the Democrat-financed Steele Dossier is false. That the investigation was really sparked by the revelation that a relatively minor Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, told an Australian operative that the Trump Administration had dirt on Hillary Clinton. And, when the Hillary emails hit the media, the Australians informed the American intelligence community of the conversation.

How the Russia Inquiry Began: A Campaign Aide, Drinks and Talk of Political Dirt During a night of heavy drinking at an upscale London bar in May 2016, George Papadopoulos, a young foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, made a startling revelation to Australia’s top diplomat in Britain: Russia had political dirt on Hillary Clinton. About three weeks earlier, Mr. Papadopoulos had been told that Moscow had thousands of emails that would embarrass Mrs. Clinton, apparently stolen in an effort to try to damage her campaign. Exactly how much Mr. Papadopoulos said that night at the Kensington Wine Rooms with the Australian, Alexander Downer, is unclear. But two months later, when leaked Democratic emails began appearing online, Australian officials passed the information about Mr. Papadopoulos to their American counterparts, according to four current and former American and foreign officials with direct knowledge of the Australians’ role. The hacking and the revelation that a member of the Trump campaign may have had inside information about it were driving factors that led the F.B.I. to open an investigation in July 2016 into Russia’s attempts to disrupt the election and whether any of President Trump’s associates conspired. <Source>

Clearly, this is an attempt to push the Steele Dossier into the background and provide some form of plausible deniability for opening a court case that might justify the fact that members of the Obama Administration were caught red-handed spying on the members of the opposition party for political purposes. A serious crime that demands significant jail time. Even if you forget the dirty trick machinations of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, there is something more serious here. Did Russia even have those emails and did they provide them to WikiLeaks? WikiLeaks says no.

Which brings us to Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Chair of the Democratic National Committee …

You will notice that the DNC refused to allow the FBI to examine the allegedly hacked server for forensic evidence. That this examination was undertaken by a private security company, CrowdStrike, with known ties to the Democrat Party and paid for by Michael Sussman, a partner in the law firm of Perkins Coie – the same law firm where partner Marc Elias laundered funds from the Clinton campaign and the DNC to Fusion GPS to produce the Steele dossier. <Source>

What has been downplayed is another scandal where Pakistani nationals, through the offices of Debbie Wasserman Schultz gained access to a multiplicity of Democrat-controlled servers and a treasure trove of Democrat documents.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the Pakistani IT Scammers Awan and his family cabal of fraudsters had access for years to the e-mails and other electronic files of members of the House’s Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Committees. It turns out they were accessing members’ computers without their knowledge, transferring files to remote servers, and stealing computer equipment — including hard drives that Awan & Co. smashed to bits of bytes before making tracks. They were fired in February. All except Awan, that is. He continued in the employ of Wasserman Schultz, the Florida Democrat, former DNC chairwoman, and Clinton crony. She kept him in place at the United States Congress right up until he was nabbed at the airport on Monday. Democrats now say that any access to sensitive information was “unauthorized.” But how hard could it have been to get “unauthorized” access when House Intelligence Committee Dems wanted their staffers to have unbounded access? In 2016, they wrote a letter to an appropriations subcommittee seeking funding so their staffers could obtain “Top Secret — Sensitive Compartmented Information” clearances. TS/SCI is the highest-level security classification. Awan family members were working for a number of the letter’s signatories. Democratic members, of course, would not make such a request without coordination with leadership. Did I mention that the ranking member on the appropriations subcommittee to whom the letter was addressed was Debbie Wasserman Schultz? <Source>

It is no coincidence that Debbie Wasserman Schultz threatened the Capitol Police in a televised committee hearing to turn over a laptop that Awan allegedly secreted to be found by police and claimed the laptop, held for evidence without examination, was her property. It should be no surprise that Debbie Wasserman Schultz later claimed she knew nothing about the laptop when questioned by the media.

It is possible, and more than likely that the DNC server was not hacked by the Russians as claimed, but the information compromised by an insider with keys to the kingdom. Likewise Hillary Clinton’s emails. Possibly by a Democrat National Committee staffer, Seth Rich, who was murdered in “an apparent botched robbery attempt” although he was shot in the back and nothing was taken. <Source>

The step the Justice Department fears is providing Julian Assange with unconditional immunity from prosecution by the United States in return for the source of the Hillary emails – which he insists was not the Russians.

If any of this is true, then the Russians were not behind the email hacking of the DNC or Hillary Clinton – thus killing the thesis that Trump colluded (not a crime) with the Russians to interfere with an election.

They wanted Hillary, not Trump …

Hillary Clinton and her Obama cronies are the ones that allowed 20% of America’s uranium reserves to be sold to the Russians. The Department of Justice (Eric Holder, Robert Mueller, and Rod Rosenstein) and Hillary Clinton were all involved in various aspects of the affair. Bill Clinton was handsomely rewarded by a Russian-linked bank for a speech; the Clinton Foundation received at least 100 MILLION dollars in contributions – some through a Canadian cut-out that was never reported on the Foundation’s disclosures. Why would the Russians want Trump when they could purchase the keys to the kingdom from a knowing corrupt Hillary Clinton which they could have blackmailed easily? It is now known that many of Hillary’s emails that were not provided to the government were recovered from Anthony Wiener’s laptop where they were allegedly stored by his wife and Hillary aide Huma Abedin, a political operative with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Bottom line …

The Nunes memo is but a single attempt to shed some light on the happenings in the Obama and Trump Administration. What the Obamacons fear is that the cabal at the top who attempted a silent coup to keep their treasonous activities from being disclosed will be named and held accountable by the American people.

There is a cesspool of continuing conspiracy, collusion, and treason. It demands that a special prosecutor is named to investigate all matters beginning with the Uranium One deal through the present day. While most everyone can escape prosecution due to the statute of limitations, just knowing who has been corrupted is worth the time, effort, and money.

We are so screwed.

-- steve