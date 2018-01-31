My Photo
NANCY PELOSI AND THE FBI ARE TRYING HARD TO QUASH THE TRUTH

Once again, we find Nancy Pelosi shooting from the lip. Desperately trying to halt the release of Devin Nunes’ memo that may detail wrongdoing, malfeasance, and criminal activities at the top levels of our intelligence and law enforcement apparatus.

Pelosi Statement on the House Intelligence Committee Vote to Release Nunes Memo

Washington, D.C. –  Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi released the following statement after House Intelligence Committee Republicans voted to publicly release a bogus, misleading memo, authored by Chairman Devin Nunes:

[OCS: If there ever was a bogus and misleading memo, it is the so-called “Steele Dossier” allegedly authored by former British Spy Christopher Steele and commissioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee and paid through a blind cut-out, attorney Marc Elias at the law firm Perkins Coie to hide its origin. More than a year has passed since the Dossier became available and the salacious details have yet to be substantiated. Considering the involvement of Fusion GPS and the nature of its Russian clients, one might make a case that this was part of collusion on the part of the Clinton campaign and the Russians to promote a Clinton candidacy by denigrating and disgracing candidate Trump. There is more evidence to suggest that thesis than supports the Trump-Russia collusion hypothesis.]

“Tonight, the House Republicans crossed from dangerous irresponsibility and disregard for our national security into the realm of cover up.  In doing so, they disregarded the warnings of the Justice Department and the FBI.

[OCS: It is ironic that Speaker Pelosi had little or nothing to say about the “dangerous irresponsibility and disregard for our national security when it was determined that Hillary Clinton used a private email server to receive, send, and store classified materials and to avoid complying with subpoenas, FOIA requests, and general disclosure of her activities to the government in violation of the law. Or the nature of a potential cover-up of such wrongdoing by the various individuals who conspired to obstruct justice, suborn perjury, and allow the illegal destruction of government documents without transparency, accountability, or punishment.

As for disregarding the warnings of the Department of Justice and the FBI, it is likely that the malfeasance, improper procedure, and possible criminal wrongdoing involved these two agencies who would naturally want to kill the public distribution of this memo.]

Chairman Nunes’ memo contains significant inaccuracies and omissions that misrepresent the underlying intelligence and jeopardize the effectiveness of our intelligence and law enforcement communities.  Americans should be deeply concerned by Speaker Ryan’s sanctioning of this irresponsible decision and his complicity in allowing the Committee investigation to devolve into a sad political spectacle.

[OCS: It is my understanding that this so-called memo is simply a summary of the committee’s findings – and nothing jeopardizes the effectiveness of our intelligence and law enforcement communities more than allegations of malfeasance and criminal wrongdoing at the very top of these hyper-politicized agencies.

As for the devolution of the Committee’s work into a sad political spectacle, one need only witness the obstruction of the minority party members of the Committee and the dishonest, disgusting spectacle of Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) as he tries to discredit the Committee’s work while attempting to keep damaging information involving prominent Democrats from seeing the light of day.

It should be noted that these events occurred on former President Barack Obama’s watch and involve numerous cover-ups of scandals involving the Department of Justice and the FBI.]

“President Trump must honor his responsibility as Commander-in-Chief and reject the reckless release of the Nunes memo.

[OCS: Perhaps Nancy Pelosi, who is known to hate the military, should realize that this is not a military matter, but involves misconduct of the top intelligence and law enforcement agencies under Administration aegis and control. And that if these agencies have been politicized and complicit in wrongdoing, they represent a unprecedented attack on our Constitution. Especially, if these activities involve foreign sovereign powers such as Russia.]

“Republicans must cease their efforts to undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation.  House Republicans are engaged in a pattern of abdicating their constitutional responsibilities to the American people.  Deliberately, the GOP refused to release the Democrats’ memo. Clearly, they are afraid of the truth.

[OCS: It appears that Special Counsel Mueller should have never been selected as it now comes to light that he may have been complicit in the cover-up of Russian spying and other criminal acts involving Russia’s acquisition of 20% of America’s uranium production – and failed to notify another watchdog committee of the FBI’s findings. Again, the Department of Justice (under Eric Holder) and Hillary Clinton were involved.

As for abdicating their constitutional responsibilities, a case could be made that serious wrongdoing and criminal activities were perpetrated by high-ranking Democrats and this entire affair is being covered-up by other high-ranking Democrats. The Democrat memo, authored by Adam Schiff, who has obstructed the work of the Committee with his leaks and other nonsense, is likely to be a political document designed to undercut the findings of the Committee’s primary memo.

It is not that “they” are afraid of the truth – but quite the opposite; the Democrats desperately need for the real truth to be contained lest they suffer grievous reputational damage and some of their highest ranking members go to prison for conspiracy to defraud the United States, criminal violations of the Espionage Act, perjury, destruction of government documents, and obstruction of justice.]

“I commend Ranking Member Schiff and other Intelligence Committee Democrats for insisting that all documents be reviewed and appropriately redacted before being released.  Democrats remain committed to ensuring that the integrity of the Special Counsel and Congressional investigations is not compromised by an unsubstantiated, partisan smear campaign.”

[OCS: These documents have been reviewed by the members of the Committee, members of the House of Representatives, members of the Department of Justice and the FBI, and the President’s staff. If there had been any legitimate pushback against the memo’s content it would have been made to Committee staffers.

And, one might suppose that the redactions include agency names and representatives to protect the accused and the guilty.]

Pelosi Statement on the House Intelligence Committee Vote to Release Nunes Memo - Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi

Even the FBI itself is trying to hide from possible disclosure about its activities …

January 31, 2018

FBI Statement on HPSCI Memo

The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process.

[OCS: this is a bald-faced lie as the FBI has been stonewalling the production of documents to the oversight committees and the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reportedly visited the White House with the express purpose to “request Trump's help in pushing back against document requests from embattled House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes, who has been conducting his own investigation into alleged bias at the Department of Justice and FBI.” <Source> ]

With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.

[OCS: What else would you say if the memo highlights some degree of malfeasance, corruption, or evil intent in obtaining the warrant – especially in making false,  misleading, or incomplete representations to the Judge issuing the warrant. How likely would a judge issue a warrant knowing that part of the underlying documentation was produced and paid for by opposition research and contained allegations that could not be substantiated on any level other than one subject is known to have traveled to Russia and spoke with Russian officials. That this was public knowledge precludes a “we didn’t know” defense.]

<Source: FBI>

Had the FBI been more forthcoming to the oversight committee about its activities, the committee may have not been compelled to write this memo to explain to the public that something is wrong in the DOJ and FBI. Had the two former Directors of the FBI and other high-level personnel of the DOJ not been personally involved in covering-up the obvious criminal activities of a candidate whom they thought would become the President of the United States, perhaps then they would have some credibility when making a request not to release the memo. 

Bottom line ...

Let us not forget that the Obama Administration had no problem spying on Americans, particularly Fox journalists, and then lying about it. Adam Schiff is known for his outrageous, out-of-context, and unsubstantiated statements that he rarely backs up with facts. It appears that the Democrats firmly believe that if you shout “Trump” loud enough, it will drown out the real noise of the Obama Administration breaking the law.

If published reports are to be believed, it is likely that the memo details the use of the unverified Steele Dossier in obtaining a warrant to wiretap a minor campaign official, Carter Page, and is unlikely to be a broad indictment of the transgressions of the DOJ and FBI. But one can always hope that the Committee packed a punch in those four pages.

Hopefully, the truth will come out, and we will see which Democrats actually conspired and colluded with the Russians and who orchestrated and participated in the cover-ups.  As for national security, there is nothing that the Russians, Chinese, and North Koreans do not know about American affairs courtesy of the Democrats.

Perhaps we will also begin to resolve the paradox of the left: that the frustrations with a corrupt Presidency, Congress and the Judiciary are growing, yet it is these same people who want these very institutions to support them with interventions in American life that feature cradle-to-grave care.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

