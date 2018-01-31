NANCY PELOSI AND THE FBI ARE TRYING HARD TO QUASH THE TRUTH

Once again, we find Nancy Pelosi shooting from the lip. Desperately trying to halt the release of Devin Nunes’ memo that may detail wrongdoing, malfeasance, and criminal activities at the top levels of our intelligence and law enforcement apparatus.
Pelosi Statement on the House Intelligence Committee Vote to Release Nunes Memo
Washington, D.C. – Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi released the following statement after House Intelligence Committee Republicans voted to publicly release a bogus, misleading memo, authored by Chairman Devin Nunes:
“Tonight, the House Republicans crossed from dangerous irresponsibility and disregard for our national security into the realm of cover up. In doing so, they disregarded the warnings of the Justice Department and the FBI.
“Chairman Nunes’ memo contains significant inaccuracies and omissions that misrepresent the underlying intelligence and jeopardize the effectiveness of our intelligence and law enforcement communities. Americans should be deeply concerned by Speaker Ryan’s sanctioning of this irresponsible decision and his complicity in allowing the Committee investigation to devolve into a sad political spectacle.
“President Trump must honor his responsibility as Commander-in-Chief and reject the reckless release of the Nunes memo.
“Republicans must cease their efforts to undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. House Republicans are engaged in a pattern of abdicating their constitutional responsibilities to the American people. Deliberately, the GOP refused to release the Democrats’ memo. Clearly, they are afraid of the truth.
“I commend Ranking Member Schiff and other Intelligence Committee Democrats for insisting that all documents be reviewed and appropriately redacted before being released. Democrats remain committed to ensuring that the integrity of the Special Counsel and Congressional investigations is not compromised by an unsubstantiated, partisan smear campaign.”
Even the FBI itself is trying to hide from possible disclosure about its activities …
January 31, 2018
FBI Statement on HPSCI Memo
The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process.
With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.
Had the FBI been more forthcoming to the oversight committee about its activities, the committee may have not been compelled to write this memo to explain to the public that something is wrong in the DOJ and FBI. Had the two former Directors of the FBI and other high-level personnel of the DOJ not been personally involved in covering-up the obvious criminal activities of a candidate whom they thought would become the President of the United States, perhaps then they would have some credibility when making a request not to release the memo.
Bottom line ...
Let us not forget that the Obama Administration had no problem spying on Americans, particularly Fox journalists, and then lying about it. Adam Schiff is known for his outrageous, out-of-context, and unsubstantiated statements that he rarely backs up with facts. It appears that the Democrats firmly believe that if you shout “Trump” loud enough, it will drown out the real noise of the Obama Administration breaking the law.
If published reports are to be believed, it is likely that the memo details the use of the unverified Steele Dossier in obtaining a warrant to wiretap a minor campaign official, Carter Page, and is unlikely to be a broad indictment of the transgressions of the DOJ and FBI. But one can always hope that the Committee packed a punch in those four pages.
Hopefully, the truth will come out, and we will see which Democrats actually conspired and colluded with the Russians and who orchestrated and participated in the cover-ups. As for national security, there is nothing that the Russians, Chinese, and North Koreans do not know about American affairs courtesy of the Democrats.
Perhaps we will also begin to resolve the paradox of the left: that the frustrations with a corrupt Presidency, Congress and the Judiciary are growing, yet it is these same people who want these very institutions to support them with interventions in American life that feature cradle-to-grave care.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius