NANCY PELOSI AND THE FBI ARE TRYING HARD TO QUASH THE TRUTH

Pelosi Statement on the House Intelligence Committee Vote to Release Nunes Memo Washington, D.C. – Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi released the following statement after House Intelligence Committee Republicans voted to publicly release a bogus, misleading memo, authored by Chairman Devin Nunes: [OCS: If there ever was a bogus and misleading memo, it is the so-called “Steele Dossier” allegedly authored by former British Spy Christopher Steele and commissioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee and paid through a blind cut-out, attorney Marc Elias at the law firm Perkins Coie to hide its origin. More than a year has passed since the Dossier became available and the salacious details have yet to be substantiated. Considering the involvement of Fusion GPS and the nature of its Russian clients, one might make a case that this was part of collusion on the part of the Clinton campaign and the Russians to promote a Clinton candidacy by denigrating and disgracing candidate Trump. There is more evidence to suggest that thesis than supports the Trump-Russia collusion hypothesis.] “Tonight, the House Republicans crossed from dangerous irresponsibility and disregard for our national security into the realm of cover up. In doing so, they disregarded the warnings of the Justice Department and the FBI. [OCS: It is ironic that Speaker Pelosi had little or nothing to say about the “dangerous irresponsibility and disregard for our national security when it was determined that Hillary Clinton used a private email server to receive, send, and store classified materials and to avoid complying with subpoenas, FOIA requests, and general disclosure of her activities to the government in violation of the law. Or the nature of a potential cover-up of such wrongdoing by the various individuals who conspired to obstruct justice, suborn perjury, and allow the illegal destruction of government documents without transparency, accountability, or punishment. As for disregarding the warnings of the Department of Justice and the FBI, it is likely that the malfeasance, improper procedure, and possible criminal wrongdoing involved these two agencies who would naturally want to kill the public distribution of this memo.] “Chairman Nunes’ memo contains significant inaccuracies and omissions that misrepresent the underlying intelligence and jeopardize the effectiveness of our intelligence and law enforcement communities. Americans should be deeply concerned by Speaker Ryan’s sanctioning of this irresponsible decision and his complicity in allowing the Committee investigation to devolve into a sad political spectacle. [OCS: It is my understanding that this so-called memo is simply a summary of the committee’s findings – and nothing jeopardizes the effectiveness of our intelligence and law enforcement communities more than allegations of malfeasance and criminal wrongdoing at the very top of these hyper-politicized agencies. As for the devolution of the Committee’s work into a sad political spectacle, one need only witness the obstruction of the minority party members of the Committee and the dishonest, disgusting spectacle of Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) as he tries to discredit the Committee’s work while attempting to keep damaging information involving prominent Democrats from seeing the light of day. It should be noted that these events occurred on former President Barack Obama’s watch and involve numerous cover-ups of scandals involving the Department of Justice and the FBI.] “President Trump must honor his responsibility as Commander-in-Chief and reject the reckless release of the Nunes memo. [OCS: Perhaps Nancy Pelosi, who is known to hate the military, should realize that this is not a military matter, but involves misconduct of the top intelligence and law enforcement agencies under Administration aegis and control. And that if these agencies have been politicized and complicit in wrongdoing, they represent a unprecedented attack on our Constitution. Especially, if these activities involve foreign sovereign powers such as Russia.] “Republicans must cease their efforts to undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. House Republicans are engaged in a pattern of abdicating their constitutional responsibilities to the American people. Deliberately, the GOP refused to release the Democrats’ memo. Clearly, they are afraid of the truth. [OCS: It appears that Special Counsel Mueller should have never been selected as it now comes to light that he may have been complicit in the cover-up of Russian spying and other criminal acts involving Russia’s acquisition of 20% of America’s uranium production – and failed to notify another watchdog committee of the FBI’s findings. Again, the Department of Justice (under Eric Holder) and Hillary Clinton were involved. As for abdicating their constitutional responsibilities, a case could be made that serious wrongdoing and criminal activities were perpetrated by high-ranking Democrats and this entire affair is being covered-up by other high-ranking Democrats. The Democrat memo, authored by Adam Schiff, who has obstructed the work of the Committee with his leaks and other nonsense, is likely to be a political document designed to undercut the findings of the Committee’s primary memo. It is not that “they” are afraid of the truth – but quite the opposite; the Democrats desperately need for the real truth to be contained lest they suffer grievous reputational damage and some of their highest ranking members go to prison for conspiracy to defraud the United States, criminal violations of the Espionage Act, perjury, destruction of government documents, and obstruction of justice.] “I commend Ranking Member Schiff and other Intelligence Committee Democrats for insisting that all documents be reviewed and appropriately redacted before being released. Democrats remain committed to ensuring that the integrity of the Special Counsel and Congressional investigations is not compromised by an unsubstantiated, partisan smear campaign.” [OCS: These documents have been reviewed by the members of the Committee, members of the House of Representatives, members of the Department of Justice and the FBI, and the President’s staff. If there had been any legitimate pushback against the memo's content it would have been made to Committee staffers. And, one might suppose that the redactions include agency names and representatives to protect the accused and the guilty.]