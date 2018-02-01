MSNBC: SHAMELESS FAKE NEWS AND COMMENTARY

No matter what the channel, most of the contributors and guests are pre-screened for their point of view and provocative nature. However, with MSNBC, they are totally completely ignorant of history, tone deaf, and without shame. Therefore, it is supremely ironic that they would invite former President Bill Clinton’s Chief of Staff, Mack McLarty to discuss the scandal of Rob Porter’s alleged spousal abuse in the Trump White House. Especially since Bill Clinton is known as a sexual predator and alleged rapist.
|
Hallie Jackson: “In your view, Mack, these allegations against him, this physical, verbal abuse of his ex-wives, the allegations that have come up, would that have been disqualifying on day one in any other administration?”
Mack McLarty: “It certainly would have immediately raised red flags, serious issues. When you get into spousal abuse, any inappropriate behavior with children, sexual harassment – Hallie, these are just red lines.”
Hallie Jackson: “Mack, I want to get to one final point here, because you’re right that this is a human story...When do you think, Mack, we will see a stronger message from President Trump?”
Mack McLarty: “I think the basic point is one that your story there suggested, it’s a moral issue, it’s a red line, as I noted earlier. It goes also, you just have to have basic ethical behavior in a White House.”
This appears to be little more than a chance to distract the public from Hillary Clinton’s criminality and the grossly unconstitutional and criminal behavior on former President Obama’s watch. All of the major scandals appear to have deep roots in the Obama Administration – many pointing directly to members of Obama’s staff such as Valerie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice, and other close associates. In fact, I would not be surprised to find that Hillary Clinton and Sidney Blumenthal had created the Steele Dossier out of Cody Shearer’s original work.
Bottom line …
You don’t comment on the bad behavior of one party, by asking someone complicit in covering up the bad behavior of another party to opine on the subject. At least without the proper introduction, disclosures, and disclaimers.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius