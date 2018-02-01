MSNBC: SHAMELESS FAKE NEWS AND COMMENTARY

Hallie Jackson: “In your view, Mack, these allegations against him, this physical, verbal abuse of his ex-wives, the allegations that have come up, would that have been disqualifying on day one in any other administration?”

[OCS: Bill Clinton’s outrageous sexual behavior as the Governor of Arkansas was well-known before he ran for the presidency, yet few in the mainstream media even bothered to mention that he appeared to be a sexual predator.] Mack McLarty: “It certainly would have immediately raised red flags, serious issues. When you get into spousal abuse, any inappropriate behavior with children, sexual harassment – Hallie, these are just red lines.” [OCS: How McLarty could even say the words “sexual harassment” with a straight face is a testimony to his progressive roots and loyalty to a pervert and predator. And given Bill Clinton’s friendship with the pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his own flights on the “Lolita Express,” it becomes doubly ironic.] Hallie Jackson: “Mack, I want to get to one final point here, because you’re right that this is a human story...When do you think, Mack, we will see a stronger message from President Trump?” [OCS: Trump has already commented, condemned spousal abuse, mentioned that Porter has denied the allegations, and removed him from the White House. What more can President Trump do – especially in the face of real issues such as those surrounding Russia, China, North Korea, and elsewhere in the world.] Mack McLarty: “I think the basic point is one that your story there suggested, it’s a moral issue, it’s a red line, as I noted earlier. It goes also, you just have to have basic ethical behavior in a White House.” [OCS: There is absolutely no doubt that there was no ethical behavior in the Clinton White House and President Clinton personally befouled the Oval Office with his sexual behavior.]