IS "SONIC SOAK" A RE-BRAND, A KNOCK-OFF, AN INDIEGOGO SCAM?

As the owner of an ultrasonic pen cleaner, I saw this allegedly new ultrasonic cleaning product and was intrigued …

IGG-header

Sounds great (pun intended) …

ss-picture

At a reasonable price …

ss-cost

But then I found this on Amazon …

sonic-2

WTF?

It looks like the same unit, the cost is $86.09, not $150.00, and it is “in stock” and available now (February 16, 2018) not in March? So I decided to look a little further.

Of course, it’ appears to be a re-brand of a product available from China – no innovation required …

aki-1

Bottom line …

Caveat Emptor – Let the Buyer Beware!

And there does not appear to be any incentive for some of these fundraising sites to investigate the offers as they get a “piece of the action.”

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

