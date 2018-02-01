IS "SONIC SOAK" A RE-BRAND, A KNOCK-OFF, AN INDIEGOGO SCAM?

As the owner of an ultrasonic pen cleaner, I saw this allegedly new ultrasonic cleaning product and was intrigued …
Sounds great (pun intended) …
At a reasonable price …
But then I found this on Amazon …
WTF?
It looks like the same unit, the cost is $86.09, not $150.00, and it is “in stock” and available now (February 16, 2018) not in March? So I decided to look a little further.
Of course, it’ appears to be a re-brand of a product available from China – no innovation required …
Bottom line …
Caveat Emptor – Let the Buyer Beware!
And there does not appear to be any incentive for some of these fundraising sites to investigate the offers as they get a “piece of the action.”
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius