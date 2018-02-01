IS "SONIC SOAK" A RE-BRAND, A KNOCK-OFF, AN INDIEGOGO SCAM?

As the owner of an ultrasonic pen cleaner, I saw this allegedly new ultrasonic cleaning product and was intrigued …

Sounds great (pun intended) …

At a reasonable price …

But then I found this on Amazon …

WTF?

It looks like the same unit, the cost is $86.09, not $150.00, and it is “in stock” and available now (February 16, 2018) not in March? So I decided to look a little further.

Of course, it’ appears to be a re-brand of a product available from China – no innovation required …

Bottom line …

Caveat Emptor – Let the Buyer Beware!

And there does not appear to be any incentive for some of these fundraising sites to investigate the offers as they get a “piece of the action.”

We are so screwed.

-- steve