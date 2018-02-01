INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISTS TARGETING TRUMP -- IGNORING OBAMA ADMINISTRATION SUBVERSION

There is little doubt in my mind that the progressive mainstream media, including those who purport to be independent investigative journalists, are targeting President Trump when they should look at the serious high crimes and misdemeanors committed by the prior Obama Administration. Perhaps this is part of the progressive’s ODD (Obstruct, Delay, Distract) agenda to provide cover to a historic cover-up the exceeds the abuse of power found in Nixon’s Watergate affair.

How else can you explain ProPublica digging through Trump’s business activities when it is readily apparent that the Obama Administration colluded with the Russians to allow the Russians to control 20% of America’s uranium production?

When it is readily apparent that the Obama Administration colluded with Iran to revitalize their on-the-brink and faltering economy with hundreds of billions in cash in return for a worthless agreement that was being violated from the day it was signed?

When it is readily apparent that the Obama Administration did nothing to curtail North Korea’s nuclear and missile ambitions prior to the creation of a nuclear-tipped missile with the intercontinental ability to strike the American homeland?

When it is readily apparent that Hillary Clinton and her cronies compromised American security and violated the Espionage Act, in addition to destroying government documents, perjury, and obstruction of justice?

When it is readily apparent that the entire leadership of our nation’s premier intelligence and law enforcement agencies was compromised for political purposes and now engaged in a historic cover-up that makes Watergate look like a minor nuisance.

How can these be compared to Donald Trump making a few extra dollars on his commercial properties?

Distraction?

Introducing ‘Trump, Inc.,’ a Podcast on the Many Mysteries of Our President’s Businesses -- ProPublica and WNYC are digging into President Trump’s businesses. We’re starting with questions, and we want you to join us in the quest for answers. Exploring the Mysteries of the President’s Businesses: Who Profits and at What Cost? [OCS: With the nation’s security and the integrity of our premier agencies such as the IRS, DOJ, and FBI compromised – who cares?] “Trump, Inc.” is a production of WNYC Studios and ProPublica. A couple of months ago, a few of us from ProPublica and WNYC sat together in a conference room and started scribbling on a whiteboard. We were brainstorming all the possible paths to investigate around President Donald Trump and his family businesses. [OCS: With Pulitzer Prize material about Obama-related material staring them in the face, one wonders why they turned down a powerful Watergate-like story for something rather meaningless?] It looked like Carrie Mathison’s wall. There’s so much that’s still unknown. We don’t know if the president is taking money from his businesses, or what deals are happening, or who his partners are, who’s providing the financing. It goes on and on. We were sitting there, frustrated, staring at the whiteboard filled with basic, unanswered questions. Then it occurred to us. That is the story. More than a year into Trump’s presidency, we still have no way to know whether he is making decisions that place his company’s interests — and profits — ahead of the country’s... [OCS: However, we do know that President Obama and his Administration placed his political interests ahead of our nation’s national security, disadvantaging our allies and empowering our enemies.] There’s never been a situation like this before, where the person elected to lead our country has declined to divest and still owns a sprawling, active business empire. So we’re trying something new: ProPublica and WNYC are teaming up to launch “Trump, Inc.” It’s a weekly podcast that will start with questions, not answers. [OCS: There is no constitutional or legal requirement for a President to produce their tax returns, disclose the finances above the standard – and misleading – financial disclosure forms used by government officials and employees, or divest his assets. That he stays at his own facilities at government expense is not a crime as is paying for the President’s vacations and travel.] <Source>

Bottom line …

Progressives – corrupt, blind, and stupid. What a combination! We are so screwed.

