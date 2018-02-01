HOME AUTOMATION: ARE YOU EFFIN CRAZY?

Most of us have some cursory knowledge of the 4th Amendment to the Constitution …

Amendment IV The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

There is no specific mention of privacy, and the expectation of privacy test was created by the Supreme Court in 1976 …

Katz v. United States



1. The Government's eavesdropping activities violated the privacy upon which petitioner justifiably relied while using the telephone booth, and thus constituted a "search and seizure" within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment. Pp. 350-353. (a) The Fourth Amendment governs not only the seizure of tangible items, but extends as well to the recording of oral statements. (b) Because the Fourth Amendment protects people, rather than places, its reach cannot turn on the presence or absence of a physical intrusion into any given enclosure. U.S. Supreme Court -- Katz v. United States, 389 U.S. 347 (1967) No. 35; Argued October 17, 1967; Decided December 18, 1967

So, given the current state of technology, are you waiving your constitutional rights when you purchase and use internet-connected electronic devices and operating under some unilateral "terms of use" agreement?













SMART HOME INTEGRATION: connect the bulb Amazon Echo Plus, as well as Samsung SmartThings and Wink hubs. The bulb can also be added to any Sengled Element Starter Kit. (Classic or Plus, hub sold separately. A hub is required for bulb use.)

VOICE CONTROL INTEGRATION: connect the bulb to your favorite hub to use with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (hub required for use)

CONTROL YOUR LIGHTS, AT HOME OR AWAY: use the iOS or Android app to set lighting schedules, dim or turn your lights on and off. Control your lights remotely and have the lights on before you get home at night.

MONITOR ENERGY USE: monitor electricity use (kWh) from anywhere from the iOS or Android app. See if you forgot to turn off the lights, then remotely turn off for added savings.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: LED bulbs use 80% less energy than incandescent lighting. Sengled bulbs last for over 20 years and are ENERGY STAR certified. Kits and bulbs come with a three-year warranty.

In some “mesh networks,” each device is capable of communicating with its neighbor, and it is possible for information to jump from a protected network element to one that is not protected. Which is the crux of the matter, can your Smart television, computer, lights, toaster, etc. compromise your security and eliminate any reasonable expectation of privacy?

Bottom line …

While it sounds cool and convenient, ask yourself who is listening to your conversations, is the system encrypted, and can the system be used by various intelligence agencies, both foreign and domestic, without a warrant and your knowledge?

But, more importantly, have you given up your “reasonable right to privacy” and provided permission to disclose any and all information to unknown third-parties as a result of an administrative letter, subpoena, or court discovery order?

So before you make that internet-connected device, consider whether or not your constitutional rights and privacy are more important than your convenience.

-- steve