GUN CONTROL: DEMOCRAT DISCONNECT

In the face of existing laws on the books not being enforced, official procedures and protocols not followed, and sworn armed police officers wearing bulletproof vests standing idly by while an active shooter massacres children, it is unbelievable that the progressive socialist democrats want to disarm law-abiding citizens and create an even larger victim pool in a one-way shooting gallery.

In the face of proposed new legislation, grandstanding politicians cannot explain how their legislation would have prevented this latest tragedy nor admit that criminal and crazies do not respect nor follow any laws.

While it is rare to see law enforcement officers taking bribes, selling weapons to known gang members, it does happen. It is also rare to encounter mass murder aside from gang violence, and when you remove suicides and accidents from the gun death statistics, you will find that gun deaths are acceptably low in a nation of our size and complexity. So what is the issue?

How can the government, academia, and the progressive mainstream media explain the apparent causal link between psychotropic drugs and mass shootings by white middle-class boys? Minority neighborhoods are awash in weapons, exposed to a culture that venerates sex and violence, has a tangible reason to feel marginalized depressed – and yet you do not see mass shootings by minorities other than those that are gang-related. Could it be that minorities do not have the inclination or funding to send their children to psychiatrists or to maintain long-term psychotropic drug use? Or could it be that using a gun in a minority neighborhood would be promptly met with lethal deterrence?

What legislation should we expect from progressive socialist democrats – complete with misleading titles and those too-cute-by-half invented “bacronym” names?

Senate Democrats will begin a campaign to combat gun violence on Thursday as party leaders prepare to unveil a sweeping package of legislation that builds on their failed 2013 attempt to require universal background checks for gun purchases, according to senators and aides. The goal is to have the entire caucus, minus perhaps one centrist Democrat, backing a legislative package aimed at preventing guns from ending up in the hands of the wrong people. “We want to solve the problem and not just talk. So we’re putting forward something that’s solid and is supported by 90 percent of the American people,” said Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), a leading advocate for stricter gun laws. “The critics of the Congress are right: We’re not doing enough to protect against gun violence, so we’re stepping up to show that we can do it.” <Source>

Huh?

The inner cities, governed for decades by progressive socialist democrats (many of whom are minorities) have some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. Yet they are awash in guns and crime – with murder rates often exceeding those found in combat areas. Anyone, including children, can obtain weapons on the street as easy as purchasing false identification papers or heavily-controlled drugs.

Ask yourself, why these very same people refuse to enforce the existing gun laws? Why do these people give a pass to minorities to avoid the optics of an over-represented minority population of criminals in prison? Why are these people releasing violent felons who were sent to jail for a drug-related offense releasing these people back into the community where a large percentage will re-offend?

Bottom line …

It appears that most officials fear an armed population as it is the ultimate check-and-balance against tyranny and represents an existential threat to the political class. And, no political class other than the progressive socialist democrats and their communist fellow travelers have more to fear as the nation slides down the slippery slope toward central planning and totalitarianism. ‘

The more power ceded to the progressive socialist democrats, the more arrogance and criminality surfaces.

Who was prosecuted when guns were being sold to Mexican drug cartels to produce “traceable” weapons for the purposes of enhancing gun control regulations? A necessity because most of the drug cartels were purchasing untraceable, fully automatic weapons from Central and South America.

Who was prosecuted when numerous government officials used private email servers or pseudonyms to avoid disclosure of publicly-owned documents during FOIA searches or in response to government investigations?

Who was held responsible when the Russians actually subverted our government officials to obtain the rights to 20% of America’s uranium production; a critical component of nuclear weapons?

Who was held responsible when our government allowed an existential enemy to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that could threaten the continental United States?

It is time for Americans – all legal, law-abiding Americans – to wake up and vote the progressive socialist democrats out of office and to prosecute and deport those who vote illegally. Unfortunately, many Americans have ceded their freedoms and right to self-protection to a government which may stand idly by while they beg for their lives and the lives of their children.

Time to reassert American values and eliminate the politically correct, multicultural, moral equivalence of the corrupt progressive socialist democrats.

And, in the final analysis, our Second Amendment is the fail-safe for failed government actors like Sheriff Scott Israel and his officers who failed to engage the shooter.

We are so screwed.

-- steve