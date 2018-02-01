FLORIDA REPUBLICANS "TRIANGULATING" DEMOCRATS USING SHOOTING DISASTER FOR MEDIA ATTENTION ...

It appears that Republicans are adopting the tactics of progressive socialist democrats in an act of triangulation – the Dick Morris term for one political party co-opting and pre-empting the issues of the opposition. So why shouldn’t we expect Florida Republicans to display fiscal conservatism when they can run out to spend more than 25 million dollars to signal their compassion for the snowflake’s (I mean students) mental health?

Lawmakers agree to destroy site of school carnage: ‘This building has to come down’ Students will never be returning to Building 12 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School again. Florida legislators said Thursday they will provide the resources to help the Broward School District tear down Building 12, the site of the massacre that killed 17 students and teachers. They want to build a new classroom space and replace the site of the murders with a memorial to honor the victims and their families. “This building has to come down,” Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, told the Miami Herald on Friday after visiting the school the day before. He said the horror was palpable. “We need to take a serious look at tearing down that building and build a facility that these kids could return to and be proud of,” [Senator Wilton] Simpson [R-Trilby] said Friday. Early estimates indicate the cost of a replacement building is between $25 million and $30 million, he said. “It will still be very difficult for students to return,” Galvano said. “But that particular building should be razed, and the memory of the perpetrator erased and a memorial honoring the victims and their families be put in its place.” <Source>

There isn’t a school district or public school in the United States that doesn’t cry poverty, yet this school system is willing to destroy a perfectly good building and spend over $25 million in a show of progressive symbolism. If the children are going to be that traumatized, bus them to a nearby school or better yet send out the “mental health” counselors.

Whoops – don’t do that!! Has anyone noticed that mass school shootings seem to be a problem of the white, middle-class – mostly by children who either are on psychotropic medication or who stopped taking their meds? You do not find similar acts in poor or lower-class neighborhoods awash with semi- and full-automatic weapons, not to mention uncountable semi-automatic pistols favored by gang members. More impoverished parents have neither the money nor the inclination to send their precious darlings to high-priced psychologists. Even though the popular culture is filled with violent lyrics, sounds, and imagery.

Bottom line …

If you want a memorial, put a bronze plaque on the building. If you're going to spend 25 million dollars, why not survey children on psychotropic drugs and monitor their social media feeds? Against their constitutional rights, one (probably the ACLU) might argue. OK, then accept the consequences of an occasional problem in this vast country.

Personally, I believe that the problem lies with the progressive socialist democrats and the pussification of American schools. Fewer male teachers, zero tolerance for corporal punishment, and a legal system willing and eager to destroy a teacher’s career if they even touch a misbehaving student. Modern educational theory seems to favor calling the police, damaging a student’s permanent record, and in some cases, feeding boys psychotropic drugs until they become as docile and compliant as little girls.

Ask yourself what has changed over the past 30- or so years? If you are honest with yourself, the answer will be society’s tolerance for progressive bull-pucky.

-- steve