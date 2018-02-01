DOES JEFF SESSIONS HAVE THE COJONES TO FIRE ROD ROSENSTEIN FOR THREATENING CONGRESS?

It appears that former Senator and now Attorney General is more than a squish – he can’t perform the duties of his office and needs to be removed by President Trump. Not only is he ineffective in supervising his people, he apparently is reluctant or unwilling to take action against a staff member, Rod Rosenstein, who allegedly threatened members of Congress.

Rosenstein Threatened Intelligence Committee Members with Subpoenas Three weeks ago, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes with subpoenas of their “texts, messages, and phone calls” if the committee continued to expose partisanship, bias and corruption at the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Saying he was “tired of dealing with the Intelligence Committee,” he threatened to use the panoply of his powers as deputy attorney general to get rid of this pestilential nuisance. It is a crime to threaten a member of Congress for exercising a constitutionally protected right; 18 USC 242 provides that: “It is a crime for a government official to use his office to threaten anyone, including a member of Congress, for exercising a constitutionally protected right and other similar abuse of power.” While no transcripts of the hearing are available (Intelligence Committee transcripts are rarely made public), two independent observers reported the heated comments of Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein. If, indeed, Rosenstein did threaten the committee with increased surveillance and a probe of its emails, texts and other internal communications, it would likely constitute a violation of law. <Source>

Bottom line …

Does President Trump have the cojones to fire Jeff Sessions who apparently has been useless as the Attorney General and providing leadership to the Department of Justice and the FBI? Apparently self-compromised and recusing himself from any involvement with the bogus Russia probe, it appears that there is more than a suspicion of wrongdoing among the top leadership of the DOJ and FBI. And, Sessions will not even suspend (with pay) those so accused while appointing a special prosecutor to ensure the integrity of the two agencies that comprise America’s premier law enforcement apparatus.

It is not fair to all of the hardworking men and women of both agencies to be tarred with the same brush as their corrupt leadership. And, the average American’s trust in governmental institutions is now running at a record low.

We are so screwed.

-- steve