BAN PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS, NOT GUNS

I can understand why highly emotional, angry, and frustrated children at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida demand that politicians do something to make them safer while at school. Unfortunately, it appears that these students are being guided by progressive socialist activists and are attacking the NRA.

And, being a victim does not equate to knowledge and credibility.

There are no laws on the books that would have prevented this shooting. If the perpetrator did not use a semi-automatic weapon “tricked out” to look like a so-called “assault rifle, he could have done just as much damage with a revolver with a speed loaded, a semi-automatic pistol, or any one of the semi-automatic rifles used for hunting. But then again, with the progressive socialists it is all about appearances, labels, and ignoring the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

Who in their right mind believes that the police can protect everybody? Or be where they are needed, when they are needed? In fact, you saw an armed, trained police officer fail to enter the school during the attack.

The media pundits point to the NRA and demand answers. The only answer is that criminals and crazies do not respect the law and if one weapon is unavailable they will use something else.

As a lifetime member of the NRA (Benefactor Level), I do not see my fellow members – of all colors, creeds, nationalities, sexes, genders, and classes – shooting up schools or being associated with violent criminal activities.

Bottom line …

While these “children” are entitled to their own opinion, I find their manipulated pleas nonsensical because they know little or nothing about the Second Amendment, the progressive agenda, and that disarming law-abiding citizens – such as the one who prevented a church massacre with his AR-15 – only enlarges the victim pool begging not to be shot.

Truth be told, you do not see these mass shootings perpetrated by Blacks and Hispanics, although they are subject to violent cultural influences, their communities awash in fully automatic weapons used by criminal drug gangs, and have more reason to be upset at the system than the white-bread snowflakes. The reason may be that these communities do not try to turn little boys into docile little girls with psychotropic medications.

It is time to tamp down the self-serving political rhetoric and bring some common sense to the discussion. Perhaps even to the extent of bringing gun instruction into the schools. I remember when my high school had a shooting team and an archery team. I know of nobody that was killed in either case.

We are so screwed.

-- steve