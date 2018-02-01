ARMED TEACHERS: TRUMP DOES NOT UNDERSTAND HOW TO WORK PROGRESSIVES

Once again, President Donald Trump, himself a progressive New Yorker, does not understand how to get the progressives to allow trained and armed teachers in the schools.

The answer is so simple as to be ludicrous.

Simply offer to pay them as police officers with cushy benefits, early retirement, and all of the perks and privileges of sworn personnel without the rigorous POST (Police Officers Standards and Training) and physical training and the public employee unions will sense a pension windfall and ram through any required legislation.

It is simple as that.

