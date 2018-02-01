AMERICAN ASSOCIATION for the ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE THROWS SCIENCE UNDER THE BUS IN FAVOR OF FASHION AND POLITICS

It appears that the scientific method has been marginalized by polarization and politicization to the extent that you are no longer a researcher seeking the truth, but are either a demagogue or denier.
It is with some measure of disgust that I read that the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the largest science organization in the world, has awarded one of its honors to a known liar and hypocrite.
Pennsylvania State University professor and climate scientist Michael E. Mann has been selected to receive the 2018 AAAS Public Engagement with Science Award. The honor recognizes Mann’s “tireless efforts to communicate the science of climate change to the media, public and policymakers.”
In the past year, Mann has had 500 media interviews and appearances and directly reached public audiences via social media. His op-eds and commentaries have been published in dozens of outlets, including The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde, CNN and The New York Times. He has also advised actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who spoke about climate change during a 2014 speech delivered to the United Nations.
Mann was nominated by Susan Hassol, director of Climate Communication, a nonprofit science and outreach project. In her nomination letter, Hassol wrote that in one year, “Mann has done more to engage with the public on science than most active scientist-communicators do in an entire career.”
“There is no scientist reaching greater numbers of people with such depth of communication as Michael Mann,” Hassol wrote.
Mann has used a variety of media to communicate about the effects of climate change, including the 2017 publication of his third book, The Madhouse Effect. For this effort, he teamed up with Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist Tom Toles to explore public perception of climate change. “[Mann’s] understanding of how to combine humor, art and science for effective outreach is part of what makes him such an effective communicator,” wrote Hassol.
Many people notice the resemblance between the cartoon scientist and Michael Mann.]
He was also a featured speaker during the 2017 March for Science in Washington, DC, and has testified before Congress. In addition to outreach efforts, Mann continues to conduct and publish research. He is the author of more than 200 peer-reviewed and edited publications and serves as director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University.
In 2017, Mann was recognized with the Schneider Award from ClimateOne and the National Association of Geoscience Teachers’ James H. Shea Award. He was also inducted into the Green Industry Hall of Fame. He was elected a AAAS fellow in 2015.
Mann earned a bachelor of arts degree in physics and applied mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley and a master of science degree, as well as two master of philosophy degrees, at Yale University. He completed his Ph.D. at Yale University in 1998.
The AAAS Award for Public Engagement with Science, established in 1987, recognizes scientists and engineers who make outstanding contributions to the “popularization of science.” The award conveys a monetary prize of $5,000, a commemorative plaque and complimentary registration and travel to the AAAS Annual Meeting. <Source>
If anything, Michael Mann should be given an award for the monetization of science. The fact that he is doing the bidding of politicians to implement self-serving and draconian freedom-altering public policies using science to drive their corrupt agenda apparently means nothing to Mann. Billions of dollars have been pumped into institutions, scientists, and projects which purport to advance the need for political and financial interventions lest the planet burn itself to a crisp. And, if one were intellectually honest, one might note that science that promotes the political agenda appears to be getting massively funded when studies that falsify or question the dogma get the scraps.
Bottom line …
Mann, who used to claim he was a Nobel Prize awardee because he was a member of the true awardee, the IPCC (the political body known as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), is not credible, trustworthy, or reliable when it comes to planetary emergencies. The Earth has been hotter, colder, with more atmospheric carbon dioxide and less carbon dioxide – and we are still here. To cherry-pick a thirty-year baseline and use that to calculate temperature anomalies is bull-pucky.
When faced with investigating Mann’s academic integrity, I believe that his University (Penn State) may have applied the very same diligence and effort they applied to their feted coach, Joe Paterno, and the sex scandal where money appeared to trump truth. And isn’t the former progressive Democrat congressman from New Jersey, Rush Holt, the CEO of the AAAS?
We are so screwed.
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius