AMERICAN ASSOCIATION for the ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE THROWS SCIENCE UNDER THE BUS IN FAVOR OF FASHION AND POLITICS

Pennsylvania State University professor and climate scientist Michael E. Mann has been selected to receive the 2018 AAAS Public Engagement with Science Award. The honor recognizes Mann’s “tireless efforts to communicate the science of climate change to the media, public and policymakers.” [OCS: There is little or no doubt that Michael Mann has made tireless efforts to communicate what he perceives to be the science of climate change to anyone who will listen. Unfortunately, Mann, the creator of the now discredited “hockey stick” has helped to turn climate science into a religion. A religion where one simply accepts the prevailing and fashionable dogma on faith; and where questioning the dogma marks one as an apostate to be censured, shunned, or even jailed.] In the past year, Mann has had 500 media interviews and appearances and directly reached public audiences via social media. His op-eds and commentaries have been published in dozens of outlets, including The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde, CNN and The New York Times. He has also advised actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who spoke about climate change during a 2014 speech delivered to the United Nations. [OCS: In the world of Hollywood and the audience-seeking mainstream media, what appears to be shameless self-promotion to others is a virtue. The fact that Mann advised an actor on climate change just reinforces the fact that actors are well-paid to deliver the written words of others in a manner that conveys sincerity and truthfulness. Perhaps why they are call “actors.” At least Mann can actually understand the science whereas DiCaprio appears to be an aging actor seeking relevance and attention to feather his own nest.] Mann was nominated by Susan Hassol, director of Climate Communication, a nonprofit science and outreach project. In her nomination letter, Hassol wrote that in one year, “Mann has done more to engage with the public on science than most active scientist-communicators do in an entire career.” [OCS: Most scientists curtail their speech to their own field where they speak with knowledge and demonstrable authority. They take questions from the crowd and make their datasets and programs open to others for the purposes of verification, extension, and even falsification. Such is the role of a scientist pursuing the truth.] “There is no scientist reaching greater numbers of people with such depth of communication as Michael Mann,” Hassol wrote. [OCS: there is little or no depth to Mann’s communications other than to repeat his mantra that climate change is a planetary emergency (yes, he was an advisor to Al Gore), climate change is man-made, and the driver of climate change is carbon dioxide. All demonstrably false or questionable – that is if Mann and his cohorts are willing to engage with reputable scientists with differing levels of belief.] Mann has used a variety of media to communicate about the effects of climate change, including the 2017 publication of his third book, The Madhouse Effect. For this effort, he teamed up with Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist Tom Toles to explore public perception of climate change. “[Mann’s] understanding of how to combine humor, art and science for effective outreach is part of what makes him such an effective communicator,” wrote Hassol. [OCS, speaking of Cartoons … perhaps one might wish to look at Scott Adam’s viewpoint which comes painfully close to the truth. Many people notice the resemblance between the cartoon scientist and Michael Mann.] He was also a featured speaker during the 2017 March for Science in Washington, DC, and has testified before Congress. In addition to outreach efforts, Mann continues to conduct and publish research. He is the author of more than 200 peer-reviewed and edited publications and serves as director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University. [OCS: If I remember correctly, Michael Mann was part of a cabal revealed by the stolen Climategate emails which attempted to subvert the process of peer review, including advocates reviewing each other’s papers while preventing non-advocates from being published. Then there was the revelation of “Mike’s trick” where Mann couldn’t get his tree-ring data to fit his conclusion so he grafted-on a modern temperature dataset with little disclosure.] In 2017, Mann was recognized with the Schneider Award from ClimateOne and the National Association of Geoscience Teachers’ James H. Shea Award. He was also inducted into the Green Industry Hall of Fame. He was elected a AAAS fellow in 2015. Mann earned a bachelor of arts degree in physics and applied mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley and a master of science degree, as well as two master of philosophy degrees, at Yale University. He completed his Ph.D. at Yale University in 1998. The AAAS Award for Public Engagement with Science, established in 1987, recognizes scientists and engineers who make outstanding contributions to the “popularization of science.” The award conveys a monetary prize of $5,000, a commemorative plaque and complimentary registration and travel to the AAAS Annual Meeting. <Source>