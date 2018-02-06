ADAM SCHIFF-TY: CAN YOU TRUST THIS HYPER-PARTISAN HACK TO TELL THE TRUTH?

There is little doubt in my mind that hyper-partisan Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) is capable of going beyond his progressive socialist Democrat talking points and actually telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth …

Like any lawyer, Schiff has an extraordinary ability to parse and manipulate words into altered meanings. Unless the public is allowed to see the actual FISA warrant and underlying material, we cannot determine the veracity of Schiff’s representation.

When Schiff says that the FISA Court never saw the more salacious aspects of the dossier, is it because the dossier, taken in its overall context, is almost unbelievable and looks like the work of demented desk jockeys?

When Schiff says that a portion of the dossier was verified or validated, does he mean that Carter Page traveled to Russia, was known to have a discussion with a particular individual, and that certain business transactions were true? All public events and a long way from assertions that Page may have been an agent of Russia.

When Schiff says that the FISA Court was made aware of the political origins of the dossier, does he mean that the Court was specifically told about the connections between the machinations of the Hillary Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee, Marc Elias of Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, Steele, the FBI, Bruce Ohr’s wife, and the select media approached by Steele or that this was the work product of some political operation within the DOJ/FBI with a virulent and known political bias?

Schiff has been known to make outrageous allegations, distort information beyond recognition, and generally carry the dirty water of the progressive Socialist Democrats.

So, with the release of the minority report to counter the Nunes memo, might we draw some guidance from the fact that there was nothing in the memo that even vaguely supported Schiff’s assertions that the memo’s release would damage national security, was extraordinary reckless and would harm ongoing investigations?

Was Schiff disingenuous when he suggested that people might be reluctant to voluntarily provide confidential information to the FBI and other agencies of the government knowing they might be exposed and their information politicized? The type of politicization that occurs regularly when information is presented by hyper-partisans like Schiff?

What makes all of this so troublesome is that Schiff is smart, well-educated (Political Science, Stanford; J.D., Harvard Law School), has prosecutorial experience (Assistant U.S. Attorney), but is unable to do much more than bleat the party line. Might he even be protecting his former DOJ/FBI community?

Bullschiff …

“If you think your viewers want to know whether or not the dossier was used in court proceedings, whether or not it was vetted before it was used, whether or not it’s ever been vetted,” Gowdy said, “if you are interested in who paid for the dossier, if you are interested in Christopher Steele’s relationship with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, then you will want the memo to come out.” Schiff, on the other hand, warned us the memo would contain highly classified, cherry-picked, and misleading information, which would reveal intelligence sources and methods that should never see the light of day. He told us that releasing the memo would harm our national security capabilities with respect to FISA procedures, and needlessly undermine our faith in the FBI and DOJ, for no other purpose than partisan political gain. <Source>

What are the progressive socialist democrats really afraid of …

1. The illegality of the Obama Administration including the use of the IRS, BATFE, DOJ, FBI, EPA, etc. to pursue a political agenda and their enemies, will be revealed.

2. That the so-called Steele Dossier is a work of fiction concocted by Hillary Clinton operatives and laundered through the system until it gained some level of credibility.

3. High-ranking elected officials and appointees were complicit in unconstitutional and illegal acts that can be prosecuted with criminal penalties involving fines and imprisonment.

4. That those slandered, libeled, and otherwise defamed will have a cause of action against individuals and political entities that cannot shield themselves from the charges with claims of governmental immunity.

Bottom line …

It is most likely that Democrats like Adam Schiff are attempting to set-up the White House by including classified information regarding methods and sources in their soon-to-be-released document -- and then scream bloody murder if there are any redactions; which they claim will be done for political reasons. I guess we need to wait and see.

The one thing that Schiff refuses to address is that Clinton Associates, said to be Cody Shearer and Sydney Blumenthal, long-time writers of jargon-filled memoranda to Clinton, were actually providing information to Christopher Steele including a second dossier which Steele presented to the FBI. And, while it was thought that Steele’s sources were Russians, it might be that some of the material came from domestic political operatives with a known history of nefarious actions and allegations. A traditional Hillary-style, Hillary-directed campaign.

BEWARE OF BULLSCHIFF!

-- steve