2020: GEORGE CLOONEY + OPRAH WINFREY

I cannot believe the depths to which our national media and political parties have sunk if the progressive socialist Democrats are considering floating the names of two politically-ignorant actors for the Presidency and Vice-Presidency of the United States.

Have we not learned our lesson from former Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump – with Obama and Trump winging it in the Oval Office. At least Bush was the Governor of a populous state and came ready-equipped with a set of politically adept advisors unlike Obama (Valerie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice) and Trump (insert the latest name here). Proving we are descending to the depths of socialism, tyranny, lawlessness, and mob rule led by the progressive media.

With leaders like Obama and Trump, no wonder the intelligence agencies and the bureaucrats believe they can actually run the government – because, with weak leaders, they really do! When will that weak-kneed Attorney General do his job and investigate and prosecute those who have run the government for their own benefit? When will the mainstream media actually count the millions of deaths attributable to communism and put the deaths of a relatively few individuals in perspective?

Not anytime soon I am afraid. This is bull-pucky of the highest order.

We are so screwed.

-- steve