WILL THE GOP SELL OUT AMERICA ON IMMIGRATION?

HELL NO!

Democrats tell us that blacks have suffered slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, the KKK – all of which, by the way, were promoted by Southern Democrats – so they are deserving of “special” protections, affirmative action, carve-outs, and possibly reparations. And any progress is redressing these historic grievances is due to the civil rights activists and agitators – even if they tend to be radical leftists, socialists, and communists.

So how does on make sense of the fact the the progressive Democrats like Teddy Kennedy allowed and promoted the importation of millions of illegal aliens – illiterate, impoverished, and possibly carrying diseases which had long been eradicated, to challenge Blacks for housing, education, and jobs? Holding down one American sub-culture to benefit another one that owed no allegiance to the United States of America?

By what moral or other authority do Hispanics and other non-American minorities claim the same rights for radical activists and agitators, again many of whom are radical leftists, socialists, and communists, to redress non-existent historical grievances and who, or their parents, voluntarily broke our laws when they entered our country? Many engaging in further illegal actions such as perjury, forgery, and identity theft to illegally obtain goods and services meant for American citizens.

Why are American politicians, who took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; and bear allegiance to the Constitution, so quick to violate America’s national sovereignty and decimate the accumulated benefits of legal, lawful citizens and immigrants? The law refers to illegal immigrants for a reason – because they have become residents in a non-judicial, unlawful manner? Why is it that these same politicians should not be censured or impeached by their respective chambers for encouraging others to violate those laws which they swore an oath to protect and defend?

Bottom line …

I find it insulting to me for Democrats and the mainstream media to suggest that Donald Trump should be censured for calling other countries sh*tholes – if he ever did utter those words – because Americans are not racing to immigrate to those sh*tholes, but their citizens are attempting to replicate those sh*tholes on American soil, with American legal protections and American funding. Want proof, just check out areas of East Los Angeles where Spanish is the spoken language, the language of signage, where Mexican dress, food, and customs prevail – even to the extent of driving drunk without a license.

I find it abhorrent that the Democrats are willing to stand-up and demand some form of legalization for millions of illegal aliens; most of whom wave the Mexican flag while demanding the rights of citizens in our country. Personally, I think we should adopt Mexico’s immigration laws as a reciprocal gesture – treating their citizens as they treat American citizens – with the same rights, privileges, and penalties for breaking the law.

I cannot believe the Democrats are willing to shut down the government – symbolic as it may be – to provide themselves with a talking point for the 2018 mid-term election cycle.

But, even worse, I cannot believe that President Trump and the Congressional Republicans will consider using the issue of illegal alien immigration as a bargaining ploy to win one of their talking points, in this case a symbolic border wall that, if history proves as a guide, will never be fully funded or implemented.