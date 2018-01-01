Why most Democrats are F*ed Up ...

Here is another ignorant racist Cory Booker, openly berating the Secretary of DHS, a woman, as a liar.

Tell me I am wrong …

They point to others and scream racism, oblivious to the fact that their party was the party of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, the KKK, and voting against civil rights legislation.

They call others racists even though what they do, say, and believe is clearly racist.

They are dividers, not uniters, and have a vested self-interest in victimology and the grievance industry.

They claim that Black Lives Matter and overlook the thousands of blacks slaughtered in the Democrat-governed inner cities each year.

They believe in equality and a paradise that demands a totalitarian government and a large state police force to protect them from their constituents when things go massively wrong.

They gave us Barack Obama, clearly a racist who wanted to fundamentally transform America into a Marxist paradise.

They gave us Bill Clinton who sold technology to the Chinese.

They gave us Hillary Clinton, a corrupt, lying, cronyist who was intent on subverting National Security while selling out her office for personal gain. Not to mention selling strategic materials to the Russians.

They allow a convicted traitor like Chelsea/Bradley Manning to run for office as a Democrat.

They allow an ignorant, self-aggrandizing liar, and racist like Cory Booker to denigrate a woman cabinet official without censure.

But, most of all, they claim that President Donald J. Trump is a clear and present danger to America when he has done none of the traitorous or corrupt actions that Democrats have been alleged to have done by the mainstream media.

The reason the Democrats are spectacularly F*ed Up is that they project their own behavior on the opposition and then use a corrupt mainstream media to trumpet it loudly in an echo-chamber where it eventually becomes conventional wisdom. Perpetually paranoid and biased to see and believe what they have been taught to see. To ascribe evil motivations by the opposition even when their own candidates and leadership expressed those very same opinions and took those very same actions a few months ago. They live in the land of stereotype, biases, and victims -- turning each encounter into a paranoid tale of persecution. Thus they project on other that which they practice themselves.

These Democrats are the people who promote multiculturalism, insisting there is a moral equivalence between Americans, Cubans, Venezuelans, and even North Koreans. Yet you do not see Americans breaking laws and fighting to enter those particular paradises.

Bottom line ...

Can you imagine ANY American demanding legalization for 800,000-plus illegal aliens or they are going to cripple ALL Americans by shutting down the government? Falsely suggesting that Medicare, Military, Social Security, and debt payments will not be made. They learned to do this without fear as they DEMAND we spend more and more taxpayers funds while ignoring the majority of legal, law-abiding Americans to curtail spending on political projects while our crumbling infrastructure needs to be repaired, replaced, or built-out.

There is nothing as despicable as a progressive socialist democrat unless it is one of their RINO (Republican In Name Only) cohorts who should know better.

We are so screwed.

-- steve